Sunday, August 20, 2023
Sky’s losing streak hits five in home loss to Sun

The Sky (12-20) dropped 1 1/2 games behind the Sparks in the battle for the eighth and final spot in the WNBA playoffs.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 15 points Sunday against the Sun, but she struggled with her shooting. Copper shot 5-for-15 from the field, including 0-for-6 from three-point range.

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The Sky’s push to make the WNBA playoffs took another hit with a 79-73 loss Sunday to the Sun at Wintrust Arena.

It was the Sky’s fifth consecutive defeat and dropped them 1 1/2 games behind the Sparks in the battle for the eighth and final playoff spot in the 12-team league. The Sky (12-20) have eight games left in the regular season; the Sparks have nine.

Kahleah Copper led four players in double figures for the Sky with 15 points, but she shot only 5-for-15 from the field, including 0-for-6 from three-point range. Elizabeth Williams added 14 points and six assists, Courtney Williams 11 points and six assists and Marina Mabrey 11 points for the Sky, who shot 3-for-21 from three-point range overall and were outrebounded 33-25.

Alyssa Thomas scored 22 points and handed out eight assists for the Sun (22-10), who improved to 3-0 this season against the Sky after eliminating them in the WNBA semifinals last season.

Thomas’ effort moved her into second place on the Sun’s all-time scoring list. She grabbed a defensive rebound late in the third quarter and converted a three-point play at the other end to pass Asjha Jones (3,336) on the franchise scoring list. She now stands at 3,346 points, trailing only Nykesha Sales (3,955).

DeWanna Bonner added 13 points and eight rebounds, Natisha Hiedeman 13 points and Tiffany Hayes 12 points for the Sun.

The Sun trailed by five late in the second quarter but closed the first half with a 12-2 run in which Bonner and Rebecca Allen made three-pointers.

Next up for the Sky is a game Tuesday against the Storm at 7 p.m. at Wintrust.

