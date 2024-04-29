The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 29, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese finding routine in Chicago

Less than a month ago, both rookies were competing in the NCAA Tournament. Cardoso’s run was perfect, extending all the way to a title. The immediate turnaround from the Tournament to the draft and now training camp is a unique experience in the women’s game.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese finding routine in Chicago
LSU's Angel Reese (left) and South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso stand with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert during the WNBA draft in New York Monday, April 15.

LSU’s Angel Reese (left) and South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso stand with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert during the WNBA draft in New York Monday, April 15.

Adam Hunger/AP

Three days into training camp, Sky rookies Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese already have a routine. Their mornings start with some one-on-one practice time with coach Teresa Weatherspoon.

“Post moves, midrange, driving to the basket,” Cardoso said. “Just post player stuff.”

Less than a month ago, Cardoso and Reese were competing in the NCAA Tournament for South Carolina and LSU, respectively, with Cardoso enjoying a run to a national title. The quick turnaround from the tournament to the WNBA Draft and training camp is a unique experience in the women’s game, but support from veteran teammates, including Sky guards Diamond DeShields and Dana Evans, has made the adjustment easier. Both were actively pulling younger players aside during practice Monday to share feedback. And Reese said her daily chats with Weatherspoon have been vital in the early stages of her development.

“We have conversations all the time,” Reese said. “We hold each other accountable. She has a mindset like [LSU] coach [Kim] Mulkey, being able to come in every day and just expect greatness and a lot from you. Even expectations you might not have for yourself, she sees in you.”

Weatherspoon closed practice Monday with five-on-five action between the Sky and practice players. Her first five out on the floor — one of many combinations she used over the first two days — were Evans, guard Marina Mabrey, wing Michaela Onyenwere, Reese and forward Isabelle Harrison. Those aren’t her starters — the goal is simply to make practice as competitive as possible.

“We haven’t even thought in that way [about specific lineups],” Weatherspoon said. “We will, be-cause that’s something we look at. That’s why we have film every day. Once we get into the exhibition games, we’ll be able to see a little bit more.”

Forward Taya Reimer and guard Kysre Gondrezick, both on training-camp contracts, haven’t participated in the practice sessions open to reporters. Weatherspoon declined to comment on their status or when they’d be available.

“They’ll be fine,” she said.

As for her expectations for the rest of the team, Weatherspoon said simplicity is the key — and that her expectations will evolve. She noted how her own history as a WNBA point guard is now anchoring her relationship with Cardoso and Reese.

“I’m a playmaker,” Weatherspoon said. “So I study everybody. You study strengths. You study weaknesses. What you do is you come in and polish it up.”

The Sky have a day off Tuesday, the result of their first preseason game against the Lynx being pushed from Saturday to Friday. Reese said the team planned to get together to celebrate Cardoso’s 22nd birthday.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Angel Reese on Candace Parker’s influence: 'I always will love her'
Bears QB Caleb Williams is said to be 'generational.' Then again, who isn't?
Teresa Weatherspoon feels 'buy-in' from her players on first day of training camp
Candace Parker announces retirement after 16 seasons, three WNBA championships
Teresa Weatherspoon's tenure officially begins Sunday with start of training camp
Diamond DeShields' homecoming with the Sky comes with a sweet sense of 'relief'
The Latest
CPD-03.JPG
Crime
FBI seeking suspect in Skokie bank robbery
At about 10:18 a.m. Monday, FBI agents responded to a reported robbery at the Chase Bank at 7941 Lincoln Ave. in Skokie. The suspect, who had demanded money and implied he had a gun, fled on a CTA bus, authorities said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Sun_Times_files.png
Crime
Man killed after Belmont Cragin shooting
A man, 32, was near the sidewalk in the 5600 block of West Diversey Avenue just before 6 p.m. when someone approached him and shot him with a handgun, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he later died.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
VEIL_104_CT_07889r.jpg
Movies and TV
After exciting premiere, Hulu thriller 'The Veil' bogs down over six episodes
Elisabeth Moss commands the screen as MI6 agent rescuing a woman key to stopping a terrorist attack.
By Richard Roeper
 
University of Chicago student protesters rally on the Main Quad of campus where a pro-Palestine encampment was set up on Monday.
Israel-Hamas War
University of Chicago students set up pro-Palestinian encampment on campus as protests spread
Hundreds of University of Chicago students set up an encampment in the Main Quadrangle on Monday, joining groups on over 100 university campuses nationwide in support of Palestinians.
By Jessica Ma and Isabel Funk
 
La Voz Chicago
Icónico restaurante del centro de Chicago se convierte en Pancho’s Cantina
Se ha removido “Plymouth” del anuncio gigante y será reemplazado por “Pancho’s”.
By Jessica Ma
 