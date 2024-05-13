The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 13, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

It's go time for Sky, WNBA as highly anticipated season ready to tip off

With the spotlight shining on women’s sports, the much-lauded rookie class is already making waves in the WNBA without having played a single game.

By  Annie Costabile, Chicago Sky + Red Stars reporter
   
SHARE It's go time for Sky, WNBA as highly anticipated season ready to tip off
Sky rookie Angel Reese poses during the team's media day.

Angel Reese will make her WNBA debut against the Dallas Wings on May 15.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The WNBA’s 28th season, which begins Tuesday, is rife with expectations.

If training camps have indicated anything, it’s that this season will exceed them all. The 2024 rookie class already has garnered huge attention without a game being played.

‘‘There’s a general excitement,’’ Sky center Elizabeth Williams said. ‘‘Especially when you have the type of players, like Angel [Reese], that are coming in that already have such a big following.’’

That following, combined with prime-time TV slots during the women’s NCAA Tournament, led to record-breaking viewership in March and carried into the WNBA Draft.

The draft drew a record TV audience of 2.45 million viewers. The previous mark was 601,000 when Diana Taurasi was selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Mercury in 2004.

‘‘In the past, people would be fans of college players,’’ Williams said. ‘‘But it wouldn’t necessarily translate [to the WNBA]. Now, because we do have more visibility and we’re making the efforts to be out there, it’s a different energy.’’

In the two weeks since training camps opened, the WNBA has adjusted significant areas of its operation, including streaming and travel plans.

After failing to stream Reese’s and center Kamilla Cardoso’s preseason debut, which resulted in a fan’s livestream reaching 1.8 million views, the WNBA and Sky responded to fan outrage by streaming the team’s second preseason game. When fans responded in outrage after seeing Fever guard Caitlin Clark and 2023 Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston being videotaped while walking through an airport in Dallas, the WNBA announced plans days later to allow teams to use charter travel.

Related

The adjustments warrant the question: Is the league ready for the eyeballs this rookie class will bring to it?

The WNBA’s announcement of charter travel, which will cost the league $25 million per year for the next two seasons, was relayed to a room full of Associated Press sports editors before it was communicated to teams and players. Two days later, the WNBA issued a news release with vague language about when charter travel actually would be made available.

‘‘We are thrilled to announce the launch of a full charter program as soon as practical for the 2024 and 2025 seasons,’’ commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.

As it turns out, only the Fever and Lynx will use charter flights for their first road trip of the season. Williams told the Sun-Times that all WNBA players had been invited to a town-hall meeting Monday with Engelbert. The expectation was that Engelbert would provide more feedback about the status of charter travel for the entire league.

‘‘I know it’s still a work in progress,’’ Williams said.

The impact of this high-profile rookie class is being felt in individual franchises, too.

Since drafting Cardoso and Reese with the Nos. 3 and 7 picks, respectively, the Sky have seen season-ticket sales increase by 33% and revenue by 58%, CEO Adam Fox said. The Star Tribune in Minnesota reported Lynx season-ticket sales have increased by 50% and revenue by 39%.

Related

‘‘The growth has been absolutely amazing,’’ Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said. ‘‘And it’s only going to get better. We have the right young women assembled in this league, a great deal of talent. Everyone knows the direction this league will go.’’

The Sky will open the season with consecutive road games Wednesday and Saturday against the Wings. Both games are sold out. College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, where the Wings play, has a capacity of 7,000.

Across the league, ticket sales have skyrocketed. Clark’s regular-season debut Tuesday with the Fever at the Sun is a sellout, with 8,910 tickets sold. The Sun’s only other season-opening sellout came in their inaugural game at Mohegan Sun Arena in 2003 against the Sparks.

The Fever had only 22 of their games nationally broadcast last season, but they lead the league this season with 36 of their 40 games set to be featured on national telecasts or streams. The Aces, Mystics and Sparks already have opted to move their games against the Fever to bigger arenas.

It’s worth noting that the Mercury, Lynx, Fever and Liberty already play in the same arena as their NBA counterparts. Climate Pledge Arena, the home of the Storm, has a capacity of 18,300.

Also noteworthy is the increased security effort, specifically in Chicago. From the start of training camp, the Sky added extra security measures at Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, where they practice. There is a daily police presence at the facility, and the team will travel with multiple security guards this season.

Across the league, teams have taken steps to meet this critical turning point in women’s sports. The Storm unveiled a state-of-the-art practice facility 10 days before camp. The Aces moved into their new facility before last season, and the Mercury announced a joint $100 million investment with the Suns in a team campus, including an individual practice facility for the Mercury.

‘‘From an organizational standpoint, I have everything,’’ said former Sky guard/forward Kahleah Copper, who now plays for the Mercury. ‘‘All I have to worry about is being the best version of myself on the court. That’s all I should worry about. As you pour into your players, you get what you put in.’’

Copper requested a trade in February after the Sky failed to sign any notable free agents. A key reason for that was their practice location.

Last month, Sky co-owner and operating chairman Nadia Rawlinson told the Sun-Times she hoped to announce the team’s plans for a new practice facility by the start of the season. On Monday, the team said it had no news to share.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky's final roster spot will come down to a decision between guards
Offense? Injuries? Bullpen? Here's what tops fans' concerns about the Cubs
WNBA will expand to Toronto with team set to start play in 2026, per report
Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon always a player at heart
'I can be me': How Teresa Weatherspoon is allowing Chennedy Carter to be herself
Candace Parker takes job as president of women's basketball at Adidas
The Latest
ISP-022824-01A.JPG
Editorials
PPP loan fraud accusations, again. This time, the alarm bells involve Illinois State police officers.
We’re sighing at the news that, once again, public servants are accused of defrauding honest taxpayers. But we’re not surprised, given the dozens of previous allegations of PPP fraud in Chicago and Cook County.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Chicago White Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
White Sox
White Sox know trades 'part of the game'
Chris Flexen one of many White Sox who could be dealt before July 30 deadline
By Daryl Van Schouwen, Staff Reporter, White Sox
 
CPDTAPE
Crime
Woman shot, killed in Washington Park home
The woman, 21, was found with a gunshot wound on the kitchen floor of a home in the 6100 block of South King Drive about 9:55 p.m. Sunday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPDTape-01.JPG
Crime
Man dies days after gas station shooting in South Shore
Malik Washington, 24, and man, 35, were standing outside a gas station May 2 in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when a car drove by and someone from inside opened fire around 7:30 p.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
IMG_0489.jpg
White Sox
White Sox-Nationals Monday night game postponed due to rain
Postponed game will be made up in straight doubleheader Tuesday.
By Daryl Van Schouwen, Staff Reporter, White Sox
 