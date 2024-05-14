The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Sky announce local broadcast schedule

Games will be shown locally on WCIU-TV, WMEU-TV and Marquee Sports Network.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
The Chicago Sky take on the Minnesota Lynx in a WNBA preseason basketball game in Toronto Saturday May 13, 2023.

The Sky announced its local broadcast lineup on Tuesday.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP

Don’t worry Sky fans, your team will be all over your TV this season.

The Sky announced its local broadcast schedule for the 2024 season.

Games will be shown locally on WCIU-TV, WMEU-TV and Marquee Sports Network. WCIU and WMEU will broadcast 17 games and Marquee Sports Network will carry 30 games this season. Wednesday’s season opener at Dallas will air on WCIU at 7 p.m. and can be streamed on the Marquee Sports Network App.

The WNBA received criticism earlier this month for not broadcasting or streaming the Sky’s first preseason game against the Lynx.

One fan in attendance at the Target Center provided an alternative by live-streaming the game from her seat. The stream reached 200,000 views at one point and had 1.8 million views Saturday morning.

Another fan live-streamed the game on Instagram, drawing such viewers as Kamilla Cardoso’s former coach Dawn Staley and Angel Reese’s LSU teammate Flau’jae Johnson.

