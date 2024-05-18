WNBA investigating Aces following $100K sponsorship by Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Aces continue to set new league standards.

On Friday, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced a $100,000 sponsorship deal of each Aces player for the next two seasons. The WNBA is investigating the deal, the league confirmed to the Sun-Times.

Before the 2023 season, the WNBA investigated the Aces for circumventing the league’s salary cap by paying players under the table. As a result of that investigation, the Aces’ first-round draft pick in 2025 was rescinded.

In this case, however, the Aces don’t appear to have done anything wrong.

Aces coach Becky Hammon spoke with reporters after her team’s 89-82 victory Saturday against the Sparks and clarified that the LVCVA contacted players and their agents directly. She said the team did not orchestrate the deal.

‘‘I don’t understand the investigation,’’ two-time league MVP A’ja Wilson said after the victory. ‘‘I looked at my phone and was like. ‘Oh, wow. Just another day in the life of the Aces.’ We can’t ever start normal. It’s always going to be something, and that’s OK.

‘‘But when we’re talking about growing the game, when we are talking about taking the next step, it can’t always be investigate, investigate, investigate. It has to be like we’re trying to move the needle.’’

Across the league, players are taking notice of what the Aces are doing.

Sky center Elizabeth Williams said ‘‘players talk’’ and have been discussing the sponsorship deal. She added that Sky players haven’t spoken with management about the deal.

There seems to be a growing concern about how this will affect WNBA free agency. The truth, however, is that the Aces already had separated themselves as a premier free-agent destination before the sponsorship deal.

‘‘It’s only a matter of time before other teams figure out how to do it,’’ Williams told the Sun-Times before the Sky’s game Saturday against the Wings. ‘‘It challenges the league because it creates a narrative that [the Aces are] investing in their players in a way that hasn’t been seen before. Teams are doing a good job of investing in their franchises. You see Seattle’s practice facility. You see [the Sky] raised money last year. So it’s coming, but they’re just kind of at a different level of how they do it.’’

The LVCVA is a marketing organization dedicated to promoting Las Vegas. Its decision to sponsor each Aces player individually is not unlike other brand deals facilitated by agents. The difference is that it chose to invest in each player. It also is the first tourism agency to do so, but others could follow suit.

According to one league source, the LVCVA wanted to surprise players with the deal, which will pay them up to $100,000. Each player will earn the same fixed amount for every game the Aces play, whether they enter the game or not.

The only way a player would not earn the full $100,000 is if they are waived before the end of the season. The Aces have seven players on unprotected contracts, all of which will become protected at the midpoint of the season.

Harrison update

Forward Isabelle Harrison was out again with a knee injury. The Sky haven’t provided a timeline for her return. She missed all of last season after having surgery to repair a torn meniscus in her left knee.

‘‘It won’t be too long, but we don’t have a timeline,’’ coach Teresa Weatherspoon said. ‘‘[Harrison] is progressing, and that’s the most important thing.’’

