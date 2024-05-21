Sky's Angel Reese buys stake in D.C. soccer team

At Sky media day, rookie Angel Reese talked about two off-the-court goals: meeting Megan Thee Stallion and owning a sports team.

This week, Reese crossed both items off her to-do list.

Reese and teammates Dana Evans, Diamond DeShields, Michaela Onyenwere and Isabelle Harrison all joined the rapper on stage during her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” on Sunday night at the United Center. The next morning, news of Reese’s investment in a new professional women’s soccer team, DC Power Football Club, was announced.

“Growing up in the DMV area, I’ve loved sports always,” Reese said. “Being able to be part of the Power FC is going to be so cool. I’m invested in soccer. A lot of my friends play soccer. A lot of young Black women don’t have these opportunities. Being able to leave my impact and make this a thing now, women in charge being able to do these things is something that’s really important.”

Reese said she began having conversations with the club about investing around the time she

declared for the WNBA Draft. Power FC is one of eight clubs competing in the inaugural season of the USL Super League, which begins in August.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Reese said. “I’m looking forward to going back home to D.C. and see some things [with the team], too.”

Owning a WNBA team one day remains one of Reese’s top goals.

