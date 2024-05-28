The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Too many Sky turnovers lead to 77-68 loss against the Storm

A late-game surge fueled by their defense got the Sky as close as five, but poor late-game execution enabled the Storm to close it out.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Too many Sky turnovers lead to 77-68 loss against the Storm
Chicago Sky guard Lindsay Allen is guarded by Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike and guard Skylar Diggins-Smith on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at Wintrust Arena.

Chicago Sky guard Lindsay Allen, center, is guarded by Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike, left, and guard Skylar Diggins-Smith on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at Wintrust Arena.

Erin Hooley/AP

The Sky are far from complete.

On Saturday against the Sun, it was late-game execution and poor rebounding that did them in. On Tuesday, 22 turnovers were the main culprit in their 77-68 loss to the Storm at Wintrust Arena.

‘‘[Turnovers] were a combination [of factors],’’ Sky center Elizabeth Williams said. ‘‘Some of it was indecision. When you’re indecisive and you’re not aggressive, good things don’t typically happen. For us, it’s just playing with confidence, learning each other and being a little bit more decisive.’’

The Sky (2-3) went into the fourth quarter trailing by 12 points. Three minutes into the quarter, that deficit had ballooned to 18.

A late-game surge fueled by their defense got the Sky as close as five, but poor late-game execution enabled the Storm to close it out.

The Storm appear to be coming together, while the Sky clearly are still figuring things out.

‘‘Chemistry is part of [successful late-game execution],’’ Williams said. ‘‘But the other part of it is just going back to the principles that coach [Teresa Weatherspoon] instills in us.’’

After shootaround, Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike talked about her team slowly finding its cohesiveness. Starting the season with five of their first seven games on the road helps those efforts, she said.

Skylar Diggins-Smith led the Storm with 21 points, and former Niles West star Jewell Loyd added 19. Ezi Magbegor had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Ogwumike had 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Related

The Storm disrupted the Sky’s offensive sets, getting into passing lanes and taking away shots at the rim with eight blocks. They forced 22 turnovers — many on entry passes to the post — that they converted into 21 points.

The Sky attributed their loss Saturday in part to allowing the Sun’s defense to get set. They again failed to respond to the Storm mucking up the game, preventing them from pushing the pace.

‘‘We’re Chicago,’’ guard Chennedy Carter said. ‘‘We’re small. We’re quick. That’s an easy way for us to score, so we’ve got to get into transition a little bit more.’’

Forward Isabelle Harrison played against the Storm after missing the Sky’s first four games with a knee injury. She said earlier in the week that her absence was more of a protective measure after having surgery last year to repair a torn meniscus in her left knee. Harrison played 10 minutes and finished with two points and five rebounds.

The Sky’s roster is expected to be complete Saturday against the Fever, with rookie Kamilla Cardoso’s likely returning to play after a shoulder injury.

‘‘When you’re talking about Kamilla, she’s different,’’ Weatherspoon said. ‘‘She can play many different ways. We’ll have an opportunity to have different offensive sets because she’s part of it.’’

Guard Dana Evans led the Sky with 13 points, and Williams and Carter had 12 apiece. Rookie Angel Reese finished with her first double-double in the WNBA, scoring 11 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Marina Mabrey, who was averaging a team-leading 19.3 points entering the game, was limited to seven.

‘‘They’re a very good team [in terms] of loading, harassing,’’ Weatherspoon said. ‘‘Marina had someone on her every move she made. That’s an adjustment we have to make, to shake Marina loose.’’

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Storm's visit against Sky gives look at what could've been in Chicago
Physical play in the WNBA not a new trend, and Weatherspoon, Sky rookies welcome it
Dwyane Wade laughs off name being misspelled by Sky at home opener
Caitlin Clark has transformed the WNBA. Somehow, that has turned into an issue.
Sky home opener spoiled by 86-82 loss to Sun
Sky’s ticket sales skyrocket thanks to popularity of rookies Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso
The Latest
Cubs starter Justin Steele pitches against the Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
Cubs
Cubs president Jed Hoyer: Justin Steele 'deserved way better than that' Monday vs. Brewers
Notes: Manager Craig Counsell reveals rehab outing plan for Jordan Wicks.
By Maddie Lee
 
Craig Counsell
Cubs
Does White Sox' Pedro Grifol mind if Cubs' Craig Counsell borrows '[bleeping] flat' comment?
It’s a frustrating, unsatisfying time to be a baseball fan in Chicago no matter where your allegiance lies.
By Steve Greenberg
 
BHMKIDS-02XX24_9.jpg
Education
CPS school-based budget formula targets schools with high needs
Even with shifting priorities, the school district says it has successfully maintained the funding it provides to schools overall.
By Nader Issa  and Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
10 killed, dozens more wounded in Memorial Day weekend violence across Chicago
Among the dead are 5-year-old Reign Ware, fatally shot while sitting in a parked car in the 200 block of South Campbell Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.
By Kade Heather Violet Miller , and 1 more
 
Sky guard Marina Mabrey, left, fouls Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Storm's visit against Sky gives look at what could've been in Chicago
The Sky made a play to sign Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith this offseason. Instead, they were forced to trade their franchise player, thrusting them into a rebuild.
By Annie Costabile
 