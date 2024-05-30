Which players could we see compete in Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's league, Unrivaled?

Sparks forward Dearica Hamby has been clear about her goals for this season: She wants an All-Star spot and multiple MVP votes. Through the Sparks’ first six games, the 10-year veteran was averaging a double-double with a team-high 20 points per game and 12.7 rebounds.

The key to preventing any dropoff, she said, is maintaining confidence.

“The roles I’ve had in the past, I tend to kind of back up,” Hamby said. “So, [I’m] reminding myself of my goals, my team goals and staying in front of them.”

During the offseason, Hamby won a gold medal with the United States 3x3 team at the FIBA 3x3 Americup, where her game-winning shot in the final against Brazil led to MVP honors.

On Thursday, news circulated that Unrivaled, a new 3-on-3 league, will kick off its first season in January — the creation of Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, last year’s WNBA MVP, and Lynx forward Napheesa Collier. The pair said players will earn six-figure salaries and have an equity stake in the league. Hamby already has been approached to play.

“I’ve gotten my offer,” she told the Sun-Times. “They reached out to see if I’d be interested in the opportunity, and I am.”

Sparks rookie forward Cameron Brink also has a history in 3-on-3, having been a member of the U.S. U24 roster for the FIBA 3-on-3 Women’s Series in 2023. In April, she also participated in the 3-on-3 women’s national team training camp alongside Hamby. She had less to say than Hamby about the possibility of playing in Unrivaled.

“I hold that to my chest, but it’d be great to stay in the States,” she said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for people who want to stay in the States. I also think it’s great [that] players that want to explore the world can play overseas, and [that] countries welcome us into their home.”

Sky guard Dana Evans is already committed to returning to play for Besiktas in Turkey next season but said she’d love to play in Unrivaled in the future.

Reese’s rebounds

Rookie forward Angel Reese continues to solidify her role with the Sky with her rebounding. She’s just the third WNBA player with 15 offensive rebounds through her first three games. And she made more history Tuesday with a 12-rebound performance against the Storm that made her just the second WNBA player with 24 offensive rebounds through her first five games, after Yolanda Griffith’s 31 for the now-defunct Sacramento Monarchs in 1999.

This and that