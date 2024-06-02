The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 2, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports Cubs

WNBA, Sky want more coverage? Good, it's deserved — but maybe learn to deal with a little criticism

Describing things as they are is what reporters are supposed to do. Fawning fandom isn’t in the job description.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE WNBA, Sky want more coverage? Good, it's deserved — but maybe learn to deal with a little criticism
Angel Reese wears a Chicago Sky jersey during a basketball game.

Sky rookie Angel Reese gets more famous all the time — mostly, but not always, for good reasons.

Brandon Wade/AP

The WNBA has an image problem.

The problem is the league and its players want a bigger, better image — to be seen, to be respected, to be taken as seriously as other leagues — but not the occasional criticism and discomfort that inherently comes with it.

It’s not that teams and players don’t want to be covered by the media. They do, they should, and they deserve to be. But some of them just don’t know how to receive that coverage, not when it isn’t fawning.

Put the Sky at the very top of that list. The most recent example came Saturday and was a biggie, a contentious press conference that made the rounds after the team’s 71-70 loss to Caitlin Clark and the Fever in Indianapolis.

Related

Sky guard Chennedy Carter had taken a cheap shot at Clark during the game that wasn’t the end of the world in and of itself but — here’s the key — definitely happened. We know this because we saw it, with our own eyes and everything. Asked about it after the game, though, Carter hid behind a “Next question” and a couple of other variations on the “No comment” theme before her coach, Teresa Weatherspoon, came unnecessarily to her rescue, saying, “That’s enough.”

It was fine if Carter didn’t care to explain herself in that moment — a no-comment is a comment in itself, any good journalist knows — but it was weak sauce. It was the sort of soft move we delightful folks in the media would rip another athlete in a different sport for without blinking. So, call things what they are — that’s kind of what we do around here.

Even lamer was rookie Angel Reese ducking out altogether on her postgame obligations to the media that were negotiated with the league and apply to all players, even ones with extraordinary allure and gifts for self-promotion. One could only assume she did that because — as prominently as she’s on social media, and as desirous of fame as she has demonstrated herself to be (not that there’s anything wrong with it) — she had to know videos of her celebrating Carter’s body check on Clark were making the rounds and criticism of her was roiling. A player sensitive enough herself to have answered, “Next question” to a run-of-the-mill inquiry after her not-so-hot play in the second half of a recent game didn’t want to be called on a bit of controversial behavior. At least, that was the only way to read her absence.

Other recent Sky members have been, at times, extremely sensitive to questions construed as criticism, even when it was simply being asked about a lost game or a cold shooting stretch or an opponent who had the Sky’s number. Former coach and general manager James Wade could be quick to get salty. Former player Courtney Williams took a baffling, highly inappropriate stance with a reporter of, “Are you for us or against us?” completely misunderstanding the role of an unbiased press.

It’s easy to criticize the Sky, if that’s what one wants to do. Their practice facility, if one can call it that, is so embarrassingly small-time, it’s like something out of a Christopher Guest movie. Speaking of small-time, the Sky were, for far too long, the only WNBA team that didn’t separate its coach and GM positions. From a PR standpoint, the whole organization needs to go back to school and learn a thing or two. That goes double for the PR department itself.

It’s the nature of public discourse in 2024 that a lot of people seem to need to align themselves entirely on one side of any issue and then assume all others have done the same. In that childish, unrealistic way of thinking, a person is either for the Sky or against them, for Reese or against her, for Clark or against her. It’s really pretty stupid.

Look, the royal we are paying attention to the Sky, the WNBA and women’s basketball more than a year ago and in all the years before that. It’s just a fact. It’s a good thing, isn’t it?

THREE-DOT DASH

Anyone else able to remember the Cubs’ recent series against the Brewers? No, not that one. The one before it.

On May 5 at Wrigley Field, the Cubs beat the Brewers 5-0 to win a weekend series between the rivals two games to one. Since then? Good lord. The Cubs are 1-2 against the Padres, 3-4 against the Pirates, 2-4 against the Braves, 0-2 against the Cardinals, 1-3 against the very same Brewers and, after a mostly miserable weekend welcome to June on the North Side, 1-2 against the Reds. They’ve lost six series in a row and dropped 7½ games in the division standings.

When it rains, it pours. Will it ever stop?

“There’s absolutely paths to us playing good baseball,” manager Craig Counsell said, “but things have to change.”

See, that’s why he makes the big bucks.

Next up at Wrigley: Cubs-White Sox on Tuesday and Wednesday. That buzz you’re detecting must be the cicadas, because it sure isn’t about this series.

The Sox have lost 11 straight and 15 of their last 16, but the important thing is manager Pedro Grifol says owner Jerry Reinsdorf wants to win like nobody’s business. We all believe that, don’t we?

Back in spring training, Red Sox reliever Liam Hendricks was already looking forward to this week’s return to Guaranteed Rate Field. He could already taste the Velvet Taco and the Gino’s East. The one thing he couldn’t do is speed up his return from Tommy John surgery. But the old Sox friend threw fastballs and breaking pitches off the front of a mound late last week. It would be great to see him all the way back, though it might not happen until well after the All-Star break.

We all know you came here for an NBA Finals pick, so hear it is: Mavericks in six.

And print it.

Deal with it, people.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky, Angel Reese fined for breaking media policies; Chennedy Carter's foul on Caitlin Clark upgraded
Kamilla Cardoso makes her WNBA debut in Sky's 71-70 loss to Fever
Sky, Fever matchup Saturday offers glimpse at WNBA's future
The Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark rivalry: From a moment to momentous
Your favorite Chicago roster architect? It's the Bears' Ryan Poles by a mile
Sky flex their muscle, get first home win of the season, beating Sparks 83-73
The Latest
Caleb Williams
Bears
Caleb Williams and 'Hard Knocks' will help bring the Bears out of their beige shell
The rookie is being asked to do what the 1985 team did to Chicago: Captivate.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Chicago White Sox v Colorado Rockies
White Sox
Andrew Benintendi to IL; White Sox recall Oscar Colas
Colas was batting .244 with five homers at Charlotte.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
HEATCOPE-082423-9.jpg
Letters to the Editor
Kids are stepping up to brighten the negative narrative about Chicago
Our youngest generation deserve to be surrounded by adults who champion the city, who believe in its potential and who stand committed to help them chart a path toward a more equitable future.
By Letters to the Editor
 
ST24-bote-05-8x12.jpg
Cubs
David Bote returns to Cubs more than two years after last major-league appearance
“I didn’t know if it was ever gonna happen again,” third baseman David Bote said.
By Kyle Williams
 
David Kwong stars in his one-person show “The Enigmatist,” currently playing in the Upstairs Theater at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. 2024.
Theater
'Enigmatist' solves the puzzle of finding something fun to do
In Chicago Shakespeare Theater show, nerd magician David Kwong shows us that he understands how much pleasure there can be in putting disparate pieces together, finding patterns and discovering surprises.
By Steven Oxman | For the Sun-Times
 