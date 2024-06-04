The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Veteran Elizabeth Williams to play key role in mentoring Sky rookies

While the return of Kamilla Cardoso from injury might reduce the playing time of Williams. The 10-year center will be important in development of Cardoso, Angel Reese.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Veteran Elizabeth Williams to play key role in mentoring Sky rookies
Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams (1) makes a pass along the baseline while being defended by Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Indianapolis.

Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams, shown here against the Fever on June 1, will be important in developing Sky rookies Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese.

Doug McSchooler/AP

Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon describes center Elizabeth Williams as a veteran who knows exactly what’s expected of her to help young players grow.

Williams will play an important role in the development of rookie center Kamilla Cardoso. The question, however, is if Cardoso’s return after missing six games with a shoulder injury will impact Williams’ playing time.

“I don’t expect too much different,” Williams said. “Just a deeper post rotation, to be honest.”

Williams lauded Cardoso’s performance in her WNBA debut, in which she finished with 11 points and six rebounds and was part of the closing rotation.

Related

The 10-year vet struggled against the Fever, finishing with two points and five rebounds. Williams said she hadn’t had a conversation with Weatherspoon about any potential change to her role.

“I don’t think that conversation has come up,” Williams said. “I don’t anticipate it changing. If it does, it does. Either way, I’m still going to come in with the same mentality.”

Williams doesn’t see the Sky’s newly acquired depth as creating competition between herself and Cardoso.

In the Sky’s first seven games, Williams has started alongside rookie Angel Reese in the frontcourt. She is second in rebounding behind Reese, averaging 7.7 per game. She leads the Sky in blocks, averaging two.

She said she’s approaching Cardoso’s return with the mindset to put her in the best position to be effective.

“I look at it as starting the game the right way,” Williams said. “Starting the game with a certain level of flow so that [Cardoso] can come in and maximize her minutes. The better I play, I think the better she plays, too, because you don’t want to come in feeling a lot of pressure.”

Before the Sky’s 88-75 loss Tuesday against the Liberty, Weatherspoon said the impact of Cardoso’s return on her rotation remains to be seen.

“[Cardoso] is playing extremely well,” Weatherspoon said. “The most important thing is to keep her healthy and make sure she’s good to go for us down the stretch.”

After the Sky’s game against the Fever, Cardoso experienced no soreness; however, Weatherspoon said she would remain on a minutes restriction for “a little bit.”

Commissioner’s Cup

The WNBA’s in-season competition was implemented in 2021, with the Storm winning the inaugural championship.

This year, the league implemented a reconfigured structure with each team playing one game against its in-conference rivals for five games total. The Sky’s first Cup game was against the Fever. Tuesday’s game against the Liberty was their second. The Sky’s next three matchups — against the Mystics, Dream and Sun — are all Cup games.

The team from each conference with the top record in Cup play will compete for $500,000 in prize money in the championship game, which will be played on June 25.

In addition to the prize pool, each team receives $3,000 for every Cup win and $1,000 for Cup games lost to be donated to a charity of their choosing.

This and that

  • The Sky’s game against the Fever on Saturday was the most-viewed cable program of the day with 1.53 million viewers. The game had the fourth-highest viewership of a WNBA game in the last 22 years.
  • Tuesday was the Sky’s first game of the season with all 12 players available after Diamond DeShields missed Saturday’s game with food poisoning.
Next Up In Chicago Sky
Angel Reese ejected as the Liberty's fourth-quarter surge results in Sky's second straight loss
Chennedy Carter expresses 'no regrets' on Flagrant 1 foul against Caitlin Clark
Sky, Angel Reese get fined for breaking media policies; Chennedy Carter's foul on Caitlin Clark is upgraded
WNBA, Sky want more coverage? Good, it's deserved — but maybe learn to deal with a little criticism
Kamilla Cardoso makes her WNBA debut in Sky's 71-70 loss to Fever
Sky, Fever matchup Saturday offers glimpse at WNBA's future
The Latest
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, June 5, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Obit Parnelli Jones Auto Racing
Obituaries
Parnelli Jones, previous oldest living Indianapolis 500 winner, dies at 90
Parnelli Jones was considered one of the most versatile drivers of his time. He won the 1963 Indianapolis 500 and in 1962 became the first driver at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to qualify at over 150 mph.
By Associated Press
 
Ian Happ
Cubs
Cubs beat White Sox 7-6 in back-and-forth Crosstown Classic opener
Cubs starter Shota Imanaga struggled against the White Sox, but the Cubs offense rallied.
By Maddie Lee
 
A photo of Montez Sweat pressuring Panthers QB Bryce Young.
Bears
Montez Sweat's goal: 'Be better than I was last year'
The Bears defensive end is coming off a career year in 2023 — 12.5 sacks with the Commanders (6.5) and Bears (6.0). But without the tumult of the mid-season trade last year, he’s expecting to take another step in 2024.
By Mark Potash
 
Chicago Bears Mandatory Minicamp
Bears
With WR market exploding, Keenan Allen open to an extension with the Bears
‘It wouldn’t be hard to adjust to a city like this,’ he said Tuesday.
By Patrick Finley
 