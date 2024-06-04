Veteran Elizabeth Williams to play key role in mentoring Sky rookies

Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon describes center Elizabeth Williams as a veteran who knows exactly what’s expected of her to help young players grow.

Williams will play an important role in the development of rookie center Kamilla Cardoso. The question, however, is if Cardoso’s return after missing six games with a shoulder injury will impact Williams’ playing time.

“I don’t expect too much different,” Williams said. “Just a deeper post rotation, to be honest.”

Williams lauded Cardoso’s performance in her WNBA debut, in which she finished with 11 points and six rebounds and was part of the closing rotation.

The 10-year vet struggled against the Fever, finishing with two points and five rebounds. Williams said she hadn’t had a conversation with Weatherspoon about any potential change to her role.

“I don’t think that conversation has come up,” Williams said. “I don’t anticipate it changing. If it does, it does. Either way, I’m still going to come in with the same mentality.”

Williams doesn’t see the Sky’s newly acquired depth as creating competition between herself and Cardoso.

In the Sky’s first seven games, Williams has started alongside rookie Angel Reese in the frontcourt. She is second in rebounding behind Reese, averaging 7.7 per game. She leads the Sky in blocks, averaging two.

She said she’s approaching Cardoso’s return with the mindset to put her in the best position to be effective.

“I look at it as starting the game the right way,” Williams said. “Starting the game with a certain level of flow so that [Cardoso] can come in and maximize her minutes. The better I play, I think the better she plays, too, because you don’t want to come in feeling a lot of pressure.”

Before the Sky’s 88-75 loss Tuesday against the Liberty, Weatherspoon said the impact of Cardoso’s return on her rotation remains to be seen.

“[Cardoso] is playing extremely well,” Weatherspoon said. “The most important thing is to keep her healthy and make sure she’s good to go for us down the stretch.”

After the Sky’s game against the Fever, Cardoso experienced no soreness; however, Weatherspoon said she would remain on a minutes restriction for “a little bit.”

Commissioner’s Cup

The WNBA’s in-season competition was implemented in 2021, with the Storm winning the inaugural championship.

This year, the league implemented a reconfigured structure with each team playing one game against its in-conference rivals for five games total. The Sky’s first Cup game was against the Fever. Tuesday’s game against the Liberty was their second. The Sky’s next three matchups — against the Mystics, Dream and Sun — are all Cup games.

The team from each conference with the top record in Cup play will compete for $500,000 in prize money in the championship game, which will be played on June 25.

In addition to the prize pool, each team receives $3,000 for every Cup win and $1,000 for Cup games lost to be donated to a charity of their choosing.

This and that