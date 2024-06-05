The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

WNBA rescinds 2nd tech on Angel Reese that led to her ejection in Sky loss to Liberty

The Sky were trailing by nine at the time of Reese’s ejection. So, it’s unlikely that her presence on the court would have impacted the game’s outcome. However, the message sent by the official’s soft call is far more damning.

By  Annie Costabile
   
New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart (30) drives to the basket as Chicago Sky's Angel Reese (5) defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Chicago. The Liberty won 88-75.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Confusion was the emotion expressed on the court Tuesday night when Sky rookie Angel Reese was ejected with 2:31 left to play.

Liberty players and Reese’s teammates looked around, dumbfounded, as she headed to the locker room.

From where the media sat, it looked like nothing had happened. Actually, it looked like less than nothing. The broadcast revealed that after Reese was called for a common foul on WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones, she said something to officials before — wait for it — waving her hand in dismissal of their call.

Apparently, that was more than official Charles Watson could handle. He first issued Reese a technical for “disrespectfully addressing” him, then gave her a second (and an automatic ejection) for her gesture, which on the street might have been mistaken for a greeting.

The league already downgraded that punishment by Wednesday afternoon, with Reese’s second technical rescinded, a WNBA spokesperson told the Sun-Times, bringing her fine — originally $400 — down to $200.

“Ref that threw out [Reese] is weak [by the way,]” Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, who was sitting courtside with Patrick Williams and Dalen Terry, shared on X. “You know who you are. Keep [your] money, Angel, I got you.”

The Sky were trailing by nine at the time of Reese’s ejection. So, it’s unlikely that her presence on the court would have impacted the game’s outcome. However, the message sent by the official’s soft call is far more damning.

The league’s decision to rescind the call indicates as much.

Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said postgame the officiating crew declined to provide clarity on the call Tuesday night. The Sky were planning on appealing the second technical before news that it had been rescinded was released.

Six-year veteran guard Marina Mabrey spoke about the learning curve for rookies in getting to know officials and how they respond to things. However, the glaring question at hand is how this call would have been handled had it been another player — specifically a veteran like, let’s say, Diana Taurasi — or even another team on the receiving end.

The Sky were coming off a game during which a Flagrant 1 committed by Chennedy Carter on Fever guard Caitlin Clark went uncalled. Was Tuesday’s call an effort to call a strict game or something more controversial like humbling a young rookie?

“After being called for hitting Jones across the arm during a rebound, Reese disrespectfully addresses the calling official” lead official Maj Forsberg told a pool reporter Tuesday night.

When asked to specify what Reese said, Forsberg said no.

“Reese then waves off the calling official in resentment to the call and is assessed a second technical foul,” Forsberg continued.

Reese’s resentment got her ejected, which is hysterical, really, considering how much displeasure with WNBA officials exists amongst players and coaches.

“I’m trying not to get fined,” Fever coach Christie Sides whispered Saturday before answering a question about missed foul calls on Clark this season.

Not only are coaches and players not permitted to openly disapprove of officiating in press conferences without risking fines, but Watson’s call on Reese—although rescinded—suggests players need to be as soft as his call.

Someone might want to remind WNBA officials that this isn’t about them and that hurt feelings aren’t a strong argument for a tech.

