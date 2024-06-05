Whatever the WNBA aspires to be, this can't be it

The WNBA is having the biggest moment in its 28-year history, thanks to Caitlin Clark and the adoration and animus that follow her around like a bloodhound.

Many people are paying attention to the league for the first time, and it’s not because of basketball. It’s because of another sport: full-contact behavioral science.

Packed arenas demonstrate the love for a skinny, ponytailed, three-point-shooting kid. For a skinny, ponytailed, three-point-shooting white kid. Without saying a word, the Indiana Fever guard has caused Americans to think about issues they’d rather ignore, especially the country’s racial divide. She’s truth serum. The thought of Caitlin Clark has brought out the worst in some people, causing them to act out in unpleasant ways. Her arrival has elicited jealousy, envy and hatred, both in the WNBA and in society.

And here she thought she was a basketball player.

Right now, the WNBA probably doesn’t care why it’s at the center of a national debate. It only sees that more people are being exposed to women’s basketball.

But whatever the WNBA aspires to be, this surely can’t be it.

A league with the outward appearance of being built on anger and resentment toward one player doesn’t sound like a league that’s going to prosper.

When the Sky’s Chennedy Carter hip checked Clark during a game on Saturday, it led to even more ugliness off the court. ESPN’s Pat McAfee referred to Clark as a “white bitch’’ and later apologized, which is like saying “my bad’’ after starting the Great Chicago Fire.

A Chicago Tribune editorial compared Carter’s cheap shot to an “assault.’’ If it was, then the NHL should be on Death Row. You could arrest a professional athlete every day for physical play under that definition of assault.

People ripped Clark’s teammates for not immediately coming to her defense after Carter’s hip check. People ripped Carter for not apologizing for the hit. People ripped the Chicago media for criticizing the hometown team for its tepid response to Carter’s non-apology.

And many saw the whole thing as a commentary on Black-white relations.

Man, that’s a lot. How do you sell it without Clark being carried off on a stretcher?

You can’t.

It’s true that drama sells in the NBA, but the game itself is still paramount. Draymond Green flares up like a brushfire now and then, but the league’s athleticism is still the draw. People might come for Green’s nuttiness, but they stay for Anthony Edwards’ skills.

Will people stay for WNBA games with similar gusto? Without Clark, no. Attendance figures back that up. If the allure of watching the WNBA is to see how much physical abuse Clark can absorb, that allure won’t last long. Because she won’t last long.

If the allure is to see how quickly Clark tires of being a flashpoint in the country’s ongoing discussion about race, the guess here is not long. Did she become the leading scorer in NCAA history with the intent of being the center of a sociology experiment? Nothing in her demeanor suggests that.

She doesn’t need the WNBA. The WNBA needs her. She could retire today, 11 games into her pro career, and still be the most-visible women’s basketball player for years to come. When some of the players in the league figure that out, when they stop seeing her as the enemy, there might be progress.

The WNBA needs to understand one thing: Clark is The Show. The Show needs protecting, within reason. Carter should have been fined or suspended. She wasn’t. It’s not nuclear physics.

Everyone in the league will benefit from Clark’s presence. It doesn’t matter if she’s good or overrated as a basketball player. It doesn’t matter if she’s a media creation. She’s bigger than the WNBA, and all those arenas she fills will eventually benefit other players. The sooner the players and the league get this, the closer they’ll be to fully capitalizing on Clark’s popularity.

Other players might have built the WNBA. One player has made it valuable.

Sky rookie Angel Reese has argued that people watch the WNBA because of her, too, not just Clark. She can argue that all she likes, but Clark created this much-more-famous version of Reese.

Reese became nationally known not because of her basketball skills at LSU but because she waved a hand in front of her face to mock Iowa’s Clark during the 2023 women’s NCAA national championship game. Clark had made wrestler John Cena’s “You Can’t See Me’’ gesture during an earlier game against Louisville, but Clark’s fans were appalled when Reese did it in the title game. Many saw it as unsportsmanlike. A rivalry was born, but there’s no Reese as we know her without Clark.

Thanks to the title-game hand wave, another debate about the different treatment that whites and African-Americans receive commenced. Great topic. But will debates sell tickets for the WNBA? Only for as long as Caitlin Clark plays. It might not be as long as you think.

