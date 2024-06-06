The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 6, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Angel Reese's 'homecoming' capped with her most complete performance of the season and a 79-71 Sky win

Reese never acknowledges crowds during games. Not even when its filled with friends and family, like Thursday night. However, when the final buzzer sounded, she let herself absorb the magnitude of the moment.

By  Annie Costabile
   
Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics

Angel Reese finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and three assists in the Sky’s win over the Mystics.

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Angel Reese stood under the basket after scoring as cheers rang out and the clock paused, displaying 50 seconds left to play in the third quarter.

Her complete play Thursday exemplified the player she wants to become. One who could do it all, starting on the defensive end. She had just stripped the ball from fellow rookie and Mystics forward Aliyah Edwards and sprinted the length of the floor alongside Sky guard Chennedy Carter before getting the pass back and scoring. Drawing an and-one in the process was the exclamation.

As she basked in the moment, the crowd — many of whom were friends and family — basked in her “homecoming,” which ended with a 79-71 victory. Reese finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and three assists.

“That steal was huge, obviously, because me and Aliyah are great rookies,” Reese said. “Being able to get that steal and finish on the other end brought a lot of energy. Of course, being back home, I think the crowd got hyped up, too.”

The crowd rose to its feet with every Reese highlight. As the final seconds ticked down, fans shared their adoration.

Reese grew up about 40 miles northwest of Washington, in the Baltimore area.

She came into Capital One Arena wearing customized sneakers that displayed her love for her hometown. On one side, “Baltimore” was written in Barbie font, and on the other, the Maryland flag was displayed.

After the game, Reese hugged fans, which included her mom and brother, who were sitting courtside, and her former coach at LSU, Kim Mulkey.

Reese said she never acknowledges the crowd during games. Her family and friends, she said, know better than to attempt to get her attention. However, once the Sky secured the win, Reese was able to relax and acknowledge the magnitude of the moment.

“A lot of them were watching me since I was like 4,” Reese said. “A lot of them have seen me grow up and grow into the woman that I am right now and continue to grow into. It’s a blessing and surreal to me. I don’t really know how to put it into words because I’ve always imagined being in this moment, but I didn’t imagine it to be this graceful.

“Tonight kind of gave me a feeling of I’ve done everything and done things I’ve wanted to do in life.”

Thursday was Reese’s most complete game this season. However, she was adamant that her efficiency left her far from satisfied. She shot 5-for-17 from the field and 6-for-8 from the free-throw line.

The Sky (4-5) went into the half down nine but took a six-point lead going into the fourth quarter after going on a 25-6 run. Carter finished with a game-high 25 points.

“Either you do or you don’t [have a winning energy and effort,] there’s no in between,” coach Teresa Weatherspoon said of her halftime message.

Elizabeth Williams did not return in the second half after suffering a non-contact knee injury. She rejoined the team on the bench in the fourth quarter wearing street clothes but without a knee brace.

Weatherspoon said Williams couldn’t pinpoint when the injury happened. She expects the team to find out more Friday.

