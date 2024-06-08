Elizabeth Williams to have surgery after suffering torn meniscus against Mystics

The Sky’s roster took a major hit with the news Saturday that center Elizabeth Williams will be out for the foreseeable future after suffering a torn meniscus in her right knee Thursday against the Mystics. Williams’ injury will require surgery, the team said in a news release.

Before the Sky’s game Saturday against the Dream, coach Teresa Weatherspoon said the team wasn’t sure whether the surgery would be to repair the meniscus or remove it altogether.

‘‘[Williams] has had an amazing season,’’ Weatherspoon said. ‘‘It’s absolutely a tough thing to hear, but we know [Williams] is strong, powerful, confident. We know she’ll be OK, so it’s really next man up.’’

Weatherspoon indicated she didn’t know whether it was a season-ending injury, saying: ‘‘We’re shooting for the best. We’d love to have her back.’’

Williams couldn’t pinpoint when exactly she suffered the non-contact injury. But Weatherspoon said that after watching the film, the Sky determined it was during a play late in the second quarter. Williams tried to play through it but was ruled out after halftime.

The next player up is rookie Kamilla Cardoso.

Cardoso played her fourth game since returning from a shoulder injury that sidelined her for the first six games of the season. She replaced Williams in the starting lineup but still was on a minutes restriction. She had 13 points and five rebounds in 21 minutes.

‘‘Right now, I’m just trusting the process,’’ Cardoso said before the game. ‘‘I’m coming back from my injury, so I haven’t had the best games of my career.’’

Williams, a 10-year veteran, was averaging 10 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 blocks before her injury. Her leadership, however, might prove to be the most significant loss for the Sky.

The Sky are at 11 available players with Williams’ injury and aren’t able to add another to their roster. The only way they would be permitted to sign a player to a hardship contract is if their roster dips below 10 available players.

The gold standard

According to multiple reports, former Sky shooting guard/small forward Kahleah Copper will be named to Team USA’s roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics, which begin next month in Paris.

During her time with the Sky, Copper — a three-time All-Star — spoke frequently about her goal of winning an Olympic gold medal. After winning a WNBA title with the Sky in 2021 and being named Finals MVP, she looked at Olympic gold as one of the last remaining hurdles in her quest to be recognized among the WNBA’s best players.

‘‘Kahleah has proven that hard work is always the answer,’’ Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said. ‘‘She’s done nothing but improve since her rookie year and was an integral part of bringing a championship to Chicago. Becoming an Olympian is another testament to her hard work.’’

Copper requested a trade from the Sky in February after the team failed to sign unrestricted free agents Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike. Her request resulted in Pagliocca dealing her to the Mercury for a package that included the No. 3 overall pick in the draft in April, which the Sky used to select Cardoso.

Team USA’s Olympic roster will feature Diana Taurasi, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum and Sabrina Ionescu in the backcourt. Along with Copper, A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Alyssa Thomas, Brittney Griner and Napheesa Collier will make up the frontcourt.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark was notably absent from the roster. Stewart was the last WNBA rookie to make an Olympic roster when she was selected in 2016. Taurasi (2004) and former Sky star Candace Parker (2008) are the only other rookies to be named to an Olympic roster.