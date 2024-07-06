Angel Reese ties Candace Parker for most consecutive double-doubles in WNBA history in Sky's win over Storm

SEATTLE — As far as iconic duos go, it’s hard to beat Barbie and Ken.

Angel Reese and Chennedy Carter — affectionately referred to as Barbie and “Chenn” — are making a run at it.

Friday night, in the Sky’s 88-84 win over the Storm — snapping their eight-game win streak at home — Reese and Carter had career nights, combining for 60 points.

Reese scored a career-high 27 points with 10 rebounds for her 12th consecutive double-double. Carter shot a career-high 62% from the field, finishing with a season-high 33 points.

Carter was two points shy of matching her career-high 35 points scored in 2020 against the Storm.

“It’s easy playing when everybody’s trying to guard [Carter,]” Reese said. “I can kind of move around and get open. She makes my job easier.”

Reese is now tied with Candace Parker for the most consecutive double-doubles in WNBA history.

Parker recorded 12 straight double-doubles over the course of the 2009-2010 seasons. On June 30, Reese set the WNBA’s new single-season record for most consecutive double-doubles, finishing with 10 points and 16 rebounds in the Sky’s 70-62 loss to the Lynx.

Poor late-game execution has been the most significant hurdle the Sky (8-11) have faced this season. Before Tuesday’s clutch win over the Dream, the Sky were 3-9 in clutch games this season.

The Storm nearly overcame a nine-point deficit in the final two minutes. Storm guard Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor spearheaded their team’s comeback attempt, combining for 11 fourth-quarter points.

However, Reese’s back-to-back trips to the free-throw line iced the game for the Sky.

The Storm’s entire starting five scored in double figures. Jordan Horston led the way with 20 points and Nneka Ogwumike added 16.

“Even in this hostile environment, the composure was still there,” Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said. “The game is about runs and momentum shifts. They did a hell of a job shifting the momentum back in our favor.”

Reese and Carter combined for 16 of the Sky’s 18 fourth-quarter points.

Walking out of their press conference at Climate Pledge Arena, Reese and Carter laughed as they plotted a TikTok that would surely add to the admiration for their tandem.

“What do I have to do?” Carter asked Reese.

“You’re gonna say ‘Hi, Barbie,’” Reese responded. “And then I say, ‘Hi, Ken!’”