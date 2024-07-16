Sky season-ticket holders to see steep hike for tickets

LAS VEGAS — Sky season-ticket holders were hit with a shocking development to start their week.

On Monday, the franchise sent an email to notify season-ticket holders about an upcoming automatic renewal of their membership Aug. 9. The email notified them they could change their plans. If they opted not to do so, however, their membership would be renewed automatically.

The automatic renewal comes with a steep price increase for season tickets. Numerous season-ticket holders shared the price increase associated with their accounts.

One ticket holder said the price of his two courtside seats will increase from $8,960 to $19,712 in 2025.

‘‘I love the seats I have,’’ Maxwell Mitchell told the Sun-Times via email. ‘‘They bring my wife and I so much joy! But I feel so disappointed about the lack of communication from my ticket rep and the organization. I found out about it from reading other Skyrider tweets.’’

Mitchell is far from the only season-ticket holder to express concerns. The Sun-Times received more than 20 emails regarding the steep increase in ticket prices.

Aside from the cost — numerous ticket holders shared with the Sun-Times a price increase of more than 200% — most expressed concern about the lack of communication. Many were troubled by the fact that no explanation was provided for why ticket prices increased.

Sky CEO Adam Fox told the Sun-Times the revenue from the price increase would go toward the overall operation of the team on and off the court. He declined to share specifics.

Ticket-price increases are a reality of the explosion of interest in the WNBA. Many season-ticket holders expressed an understanding of that, along with airing their grievances. But many also shared a desire for long-term season-ticket holders to be offered a grandfathered rate.

An email obtained by the Sun-Times stated that, pending league approval, the Sky’s home schedule would increase to 22 games next season. That means the WNBA schedule will be expanding from 40 games to 44.

Trade options

As the Sky close the pre-All-Star portion of their season, trades loom over the franchise.

It appears likely that guard Dana Evans will be moved before the WNBA resumes play after the All-Star and Olympic breaks, but she might not be the only player in a different jersey come Aug. 15. Other trade options might include guard Marina Mabrey guard Marina Mabrey and forwards Michaela Onyenwere and Brianna Turner.

Onyenwere and Turner have been underused in their time with the Sky, which indicates the team would be comfortable including them in a trade. They could end up as supplementary pieces in a trade involving Evans or Mabrey.

At this point, neither general manager Jeff Pagliocca nor coach Teresa Weatherspoon has addressed potential trades, other than to say discussions are happening.

The Sky’s most glaring need is three-point shooting. Right now, with Evans on the bench, Mabrey is the Sky’s only true three-point threat. As a result, opposing teams have succeeded by sagging off shooters and crowding the paint.

As rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso work to develop more than just their post games, the Sky’s offense has wilted without the option to kick the ball out to a reliable shooter.

