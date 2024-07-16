The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky season-ticket holders to see steep hike for tickets

Aside from the cost — numerous ticket holders shared with the Sun-Times a price increase of more than 200% — most expressed concern about the lack of communication. Many were troubled by the fact that no explanation was provided for why ticket prices increased.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky season-ticket holders to see steep hike for tickets
Sky players sit on their team bench during the second half of the Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces game at the Wintrust Arena, Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Chicago Sky players sit on their team bench during the second half of the Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces game at the Wintrust Arena, Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

LAS VEGAS — Sky season-ticket holders were hit with a shocking development to start their week.

On Monday, the franchise sent an email to notify season-ticket holders about an upcoming automatic renewal of their membership Aug. 9. The email notified them they could change their plans. If they opted not to do so, however, their membership would be renewed automatically.

The automatic renewal comes with a steep price increase for season tickets. Numerous season-ticket holders shared the price increase associated with their accounts.

Latest on the Sky and WNBA

One ticket holder said the price of his two courtside seats will increase from $8,960 to $19,712 in 2025.

‘‘I love the seats I have,’’ Maxwell Mitchell told the Sun-Times via email. ‘‘They bring my wife and I so much joy! But I feel so disappointed about the lack of communication from my ticket rep and the organization. I found out about it from reading other Skyrider tweets.’’

Mitchell is far from the only season-ticket holder to express concerns. The Sun-Times received more than 20 emails regarding the steep increase in ticket prices.

Aside from the cost — numerous ticket holders shared with the Sun-Times a price increase of more than 200% — most expressed concern about the lack of communication. Many were troubled by the fact that no explanation was provided for why ticket prices increased.

Sky CEO Adam Fox told the Sun-Times the revenue from the price increase would go toward the overall operation of the team on and off the court. He declined to share specifics.

Ticket-price increases are a reality of the explosion of interest in the WNBA. Many season-ticket holders expressed an understanding of that, along with airing their grievances. But many also shared a desire for long-term season-ticket holders to be offered a grandfathered rate.

An email obtained by the Sun-Times stated that, pending league approval, the Sky’s home schedule would increase to 22 games next season. That means the WNBA schedule will be expanding from 40 games to 44.

Trade options

As the Sky close the pre-All-Star portion of their season, trades loom over the franchise.

It appears likely that guard Dana Evans will be moved before the WNBA resumes play after the All-Star and Olympic breaks, but she might not be the only player in a different jersey come Aug. 15. Other trade options might include guard Marina Mabrey guard Marina Mabrey and forwards Michaela Onyenwere and Brianna Turner.

Onyenwere and Turner have been underused in their time with the Sky, which indicates the team would be comfortable including them in a trade. They could end up as supplementary pieces in a trade involving Evans or Mabrey.

At this point, neither general manager Jeff Pagliocca nor coach Teresa Weatherspoon has addressed potential trades, other than to say discussions are happening.

The Sky’s most glaring need is three-point shooting. Right now, with Evans on the bench, Mabrey is the Sky’s only true three-point threat. As a result, opposing teams have succeeded by sagging off shooters and crowding the paint.

As rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso work to develop more than just their post games, the Sky’s offense has wilted without the option to kick the ball out to a reliable shooter.

This and that

  • Sky players will begin a nearly monthlong hiatus because of the All-Star and Olympic breaks.
  • The Aces have six players competing in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray will play for Team USA, Megan Gustafson will compete for Spain and Tiffany Hayes will compete for Azerbaijan’s 3-on-3 team.
Next Up In Chicago Sky
Guard Dana Evans is Sky’s top trade asset
Sky have issues with 3 and ‘D’ in loss to Liberty
Isabelle Harrison is establishing her role with Sky after injury
Slumping Marina Mabrey has better night, but it’s not enough for Sky against Liberty
Angel Reese has Olympic goals on her mind
Marina Mabrey finding other ways to be productive in midst of shooting slump
The Latest
Former President Donald Trump chats with his running mate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Tuesday.
RNC 2024
Former primary rivals Haley, DeSantis make case for second Trump presidency
Former President Donald Trump took his seat inside the arena for the final two hours of the Republican National Convention program — still wearing a bandage on his right ear from Saturday’s assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally. He watched, and smiled often, as his former rivals pledged their support.
By Tina Sfondeles  and Mitchell Armentrout
 
John O’Hearnahan helps clear a tree from a road near West Huron and North Leavitt Street in West Town, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, after severe storms passed through the Chicago area the night before. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Weather
Chicago area hit by at least 6 tornadoes, 110,000 ComEd customers are still without power
The National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down Monday night in the Chicago area. I55 remains closed in both directions in Channahon until Wednesday morning. Few injuries were reported.
By Sophie Sherry Mary Norkol , and 1 more
 
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters as he enters the Fiserv Forum on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Columnists
Will the assassination attempt change Trump? We'll see on Thursday
When Trump delivers his acceptance address on Thursday night it will become clear whether the failed assassination attempt in any way changed him.
By Lynn Sweet
 
MURDERFOLO-071724-1.jpg
Crime
Neighbors say man struck twice, killed by car on South Side was amiable and helpful
Steven Moore had left a gas station early Saturday and was crossing 107th Street in Roseland when police say Parrish Hartley, 69, struck him, made a U-turn and hit him again. Hartley is charged with first-degree murder.
By Matthew Hendrickson  and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
IMG_5237.jpeg
Weather
Johnson announces more funds for West Side homeowners impacted by flooding in July 2023
The money will benefit up to 200 homeowners, primarily seniors, living in single-family or one- to two-unit homes on the West Side. Each recipient can get up to $25,000 in assistance. Only households with a total income at or below the area median income can qualify.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 