The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky head into break with momentum after beating Aces 93-85

“It’s always good to get a win under your belt and just try to build off that momentum,” Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said. “Now you got a chance to take that when we come back and build off of it.”

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky head into break with momentum after beating Aces 93-85
Chicago Sky v Las Vegas Aces

Chennedy Carter finished with a game-high 34 points against the Aces.

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — The Sky needed momentum heading into the All-Star break.

They found it when the ball was tipped Tuesday night against the Aces. After opening the game on an 11-2 run, the Sky extended their lead to 21 midway through the second quarter.

They closed the game on a 15-6 run to end the first half of the season with a 93-85 win against the Aces.

“It’s always good to get a win under your belt and just try to build off that momentum,” Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said. “Now you got a chance to take that when we come back and build off of it.

It’s a great win for us, a great confidence booster. So we just want to build off of that going into the second half of our season.”

Chennedy Carter finished with a game-high of 34 points, a new season-high and one point shy of her career-high. Playing against six Olympians on the Aces, Carter was the top performer of the night.

Late in the fourth quarter, Angel Reese approached Carter and said, “Show me that you want it.” Carter scored 10 points in the final 10 minutes.

“I’m getting comfortable,” Carter said. "[Weatherspoon] is allowing me to make mistakes by keeping me in the game. She’s letting me be me, and that’s benefiting myself, but it’s benefiting the team as well.

I don’t see any error out there. I just see red and want to go play hard.”

Reese started a new double-double streak, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. She was a plus-26 in her 35 minutes on the court.

“That’s huge,” Weatherspoon said. “It’s crazy. We look at plus and minuses. We always do. It’s a big thing to take a look at. When you’re plus-26 it says a lot about your work. It says a lot about your work and what you’re doing, being about the smallest details of the game.”

The Sky will likely look like a different team in the second half of the season. Multiple sources have said the Sky are entertaining trade talks involving guard Dana Evans. When it comes to the impending changes, Weatherspoon said she’s not giving it any attention.

“We’re going in like we are,” Weatherspoon said. “That’s the way we’re approaching things. I’m not speaking about anything like that. It’s not even on my mind.”

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky season-ticket holders to see steep hike for tickets
Is Dana Evans’ time with the Sky coming to an end?
Roster changes likely for Sky in second half of season
Guard Dana Evans is Sky’s top trade asset
Sky have issues with 3 and ‘D’ in loss to Liberty
Isabelle Harrison is establishing her role with Sky after injury
The Latest
Laray Sharpe, a relative of a man police shot and killed near King Park, grieves during the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention Tuesday in Milwaukee. The shooting occurred outside of the security perimeter for the Republican National Convention.
RNC 2024
Just blocks from RNC, out-of-state police helping with security shoot and kill a man
Community activists sharply criticized the shooting, which happened at an encampment for unhoused people, calling it unjustified.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Former President Donald Trump chats with his running mate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Tuesday.
RNC 2024
Former primary rivals Haley, DeSantis make case for second Trump presidency
Former President Donald Trump took his seat inside the arena for the final two hours of the Republican National Convention program — still wearing a bandage on his right ear from Saturday’s assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally. He watched, and smiled often, as his former rivals pledged their support.
By Tina Sfondeles  and Mitchell Armentrout
 
John O’Hearnahan helps clear a tree from a road near West Huron and North Leavitt Street in West Town, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, after severe storms passed through the Chicago area the night before. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Weather
Chicago area hit by at least 6 tornadoes, 110,000 ComEd customers are still without power
The National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down Monday night in the Chicago area. I55 remains closed in both directions in Channahon until Wednesday morning. Few injuries were reported.
By Sophie Sherry Mary Norkol , and 1 more
 
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters as he enters the Fiserv Forum on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Columnists
Will the assassination attempt change Trump? We'll see on Thursday
When Trump delivers his acceptance address on Thursday night it will become clear whether the failed assassination attempt in any way changed him.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Sparks Sky Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Is Dana Evans’ time with the Sky coming to an end?
As Evans’ minutes have slowly declined her future in Chicago has come further into question.
By Annie Costabile
 