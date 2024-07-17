The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky close to finalizing a trade sending Marina Mabrey to Sun: sources

The exact terms of the trade are still unclear; however, the Sky are expected to acquire guard Moriah Jefferson, draft assets, and potentially another player in the deal.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky close to finalizing a trade sending Marina Mabrey to Sun: sources
The Sky's Marina Mabrey, left, blocks the shot of Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas during a game on June 12, 2024, at Wintrust Arena.

The Sky are close to finalizing a trade that would send guard Marina Mabrey, left, to the Sun, according to multiple league sources.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

LAS VEGAS — The Sky are close to finalizing a trade that would send guard Marina Mabrey to the Sun, according to multiple league sources.

The terms of the trade are still unclear; however, the Sky are expected to acquire guard Moriah Jefferson, draft assets, and potentially another player in the deal.

Former Sky coach/general manager James Wade acquired Mabrey in a 2023 four-team trade that included sending two first-round draft picks (2023 and 2024) and the right to swap 2025 first-round picks to the Wings. The trade was in response to an exodus of championship stars that left the Sky in free agency and a testament to Wade’s priority in acquiring talent outside of the draft. During his tenure Wade leaned heavily into signing overseas talent and utilizing trades to acquire more developed players.

However, in Chicago, Mabrey never grew into the All-Star Wade projected her to be.

In 2023, Mabrey was the Sky’s second-leading scorer behind 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper, averaging 15 points per game. This year, Mabrey has been riding a shooting slump that has her averaging 12.1 points over the last eight games.

Mabrey is a 35.9% career three-point shooter. Last season, she nearly matched her career-high, shooting 39% from three. She finished the shortened 2020 season shooting 41.8% from three while averaging nearly five attempts per game.

Despite having one of the lowest three-point percentages in the league, the second-place Sun (18-6) has the third-best offensive rating. It’s unclear what role Mabrey would play in coach Stephanie White’s system. White has relied on the same starting five — Tyasha Harris, DiJonai Carrington, Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, and Bri Jones — for every game this year except one.

Adding a shooter like Mabrey, even if she’s coming off the bench, could be a key to the franchise winning its first WNBA title.

The WNBA trade deadline is Aug. 20. Before then, the Sky could also end up moving guard Dana Evans.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky head into break with momentum after beating Aces 93-85
Sky season-ticket holders to see steep price hike
Is Dana Evans’ time with the Sky coming to an end?
Roster changes likely for Sky in second half of season
Guard Dana Evans is Sky’s top trade asset
Sky have issues with 3 and ‘D’ in loss to Liberty
The Latest
DNCSHELTER-071624-8.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Antes de la Convención Demócrata, la Ciudad de Chicago desaloja a personas sin hogar para dar lugar a los que viven en carpas en la calle
Los residentes de un refugio de la Milla Magnífica son desalojados para hacer lugar para los ocupantes de un campamento de tiendas de campaña que se está desalojando anticipándose a la Convención Nacional Demócrata.
By Brett Chase Lauren FitzPatrick , and 1 more
 
Incoming Illinois Republican Party Chair Kathy Salvi speaks to delegates at the Illinois Delegation breakfast in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Wednesday, July 17, 2024.
RNC 2024
MIRA? New Illinois GOP chair Kathy Salvi vows to end ‘blue funk’: ‘We're gonna make Illinois red again’
Salvi, who officially becomes the face of the state party on Friday, called on Illinois Republicans to set aside differences “to usher in a new era of Republican victories here in Illinois.”
By Mitchell Armentrout  and Tina Sfondeles
 
Lead paint was found in three classrooms at McClellan Elementary.
Other Views
Chicago's schools are in disrepair. Rehab to create green schools should be a priority.
The vice president of the Chicago Teachers Union explains why CTU and CPS should partner to get federal money for climate-friendly schools and fix widespread problems with lead paint, asbestos, broken-down heating and cooling systems and more.
By Jackson Potter
 
New Gateway to Africa - South African Forests.jpg
La Voz Chicago
El Zoológico Brookfield anuncia una remodelación masiva, planea revolucionar la experiencia tradicional del zoológico
El zoológico combinará especies en las exhibiciones para que los visitantes tengan la sensación de estar observando animales en libertad, dijo el presidente y director ejecutivo Michael Adkesson.
By Mary Norkol
 
Zissou Tasseff-Elenkoff
White Sox
White Sox bring Chicago's sports and arts communities together
The Sox are rolling out 28 concert-style posters this season that were created by 12 artists in Chicago and a couple more major-league cities.
By AP
 