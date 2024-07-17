Sky close to finalizing a trade sending Marina Mabrey to Sun: sources

LAS VEGAS — The Sky are close to finalizing a trade that would send guard Marina Mabrey to the Sun, according to multiple league sources.

The terms of the trade are still unclear; however, the Sky are expected to acquire guard Moriah Jefferson, draft assets, and potentially another player in the deal.

Former Sky coach/general manager James Wade acquired Mabrey in a 2023 four-team trade that included sending two first-round draft picks (2023 and 2024) and the right to swap 2025 first-round picks to the Wings. The trade was in response to an exodus of championship stars that left the Sky in free agency and a testament to Wade’s priority in acquiring talent outside of the draft. During his tenure Wade leaned heavily into signing overseas talent and utilizing trades to acquire more developed players.

However, in Chicago, Mabrey never grew into the All-Star Wade projected her to be.

In 2023, Mabrey was the Sky’s second-leading scorer behind 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper, averaging 15 points per game. This year, Mabrey has been riding a shooting slump that has her averaging 12.1 points over the last eight games.

Mabrey is a 35.9% career three-point shooter. Last season, she nearly matched her career-high, shooting 39% from three. She finished the shortened 2020 season shooting 41.8% from three while averaging nearly five attempts per game.

Despite having one of the lowest three-point percentages in the league, the second-place Sun (18-6) has the third-best offensive rating. It’s unclear what role Mabrey would play in coach Stephanie White’s system. White has relied on the same starting five — Tyasha Harris, DiJonai Carrington, Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, and Bri Jones — for every game this year except one.

Adding a shooter like Mabrey, even if she’s coming off the bench, could be a key to the franchise winning its first WNBA title.

The WNBA trade deadline is Aug. 20. Before then, the Sky could also end up moving guard Dana Evans.