The Hardest-Working Paper in America 
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Angel Reese finishes with double-double in Team WNBA's All-Star win over Team USA

Arike Ogunbowale was named All-Star MVP for her historic performance.

By  Annie Costabile
   
2024 WNBA All Star Game

Angel Reese looks to shoot over Sabrina Ionescu during the first half of the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center.

Alex Slitz/Getty Images

PHOENIX — Team USA coach Cheryl Reeve is the longest-tenured coach in the WNBA by a large margin.

Her WNBA coaching career began with stints as an assistant with the Charlotte Sting, then the Cleveland Rockers, back to the Sting and then the Detroit Shock. In 2010, she was named the head coach. Her experience — which includes three coach of the year awards and four WNBA titles — gives unprecedented weight to her words on the league’s growth.

So, when she said ahead of the WNBA All-Star game pitting Team USA against Team WNBA that it was “the greatest spectacle in our league’s history,” she wasn’t blowing smoke. Saturday, the Footprint Center was sold out for the game. Mercury owner Matt Ishbia was congratulated all weekend for making it a top-tier event.

Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was named All-Star MVP for her record-breaking performance in Team WNBA’s 117-109 win over Team USA. She finished with a game-high 34 points — all of which she scored in the second half — and six assists. It was the most points scored in a WNBA All-Star game ever.

As Ogunbowale made her way to the locker room, one fan in the tunnel served as a personal hype man.

“A walking bucket,” he yelled as Ogunbowale walked by with her MVP trophy. “She played like she should have been selected [to the Olympic team.]”

Two-time MVP Breanna Stewart led Team USA with 31 points and 10 rebounds.

The assist everyone had been waiting for came with 6:36 left in the game. After Angel Reese inbounded the ball to Caitlin Clark following a made layup by Sabrina Ionescu, and gave her point guard a knowing nod.

As Clark drove to the rim, Brittney Griner rotated, allowing to dump the ball off to Reese on the low block for a layup. High fives ensued between the two rookie All-Stars as they ran down court.

“I haven’t checked my phone yet, but my phone is blowing up,” Reese said. “I know that bucket went [viral.] She even said on the bench, ‘You know how many people are happy right now.’”

It was Clark’s 10th assist of the night and Reese’s fourth field goal.

Clark finished with four points and 10 rebounds and Reese tallied 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Players not competing in the Olympics will now enjoy a month off from WNBA action. The Sky will be back at practice on Aug. 1. Their first game of the second half of the season is scheduled for Aug. 15 against the Mercury.

