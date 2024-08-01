Sky back at practice with new backcourt additions Rachel Banham, Moriah Jefferson

The Olympic break comes with a unique upside for the Sky.

As the only WNBA team without an Olympian on the roster, the Sky have the distinctive opportunity at a second training camp with their entire roster. Considering Marina Mabrey’s midseason trade request that, brought guards Rachel Banham and Moriah Jefferson to town, there may be no team in greater need of the practice time.

“Some things can be a difficult process,” Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said. “But with Moriah and Rachel, it brings so much to us as a team as far as what is so needed that we’ve always talked about. It’s stretching the defense, having outside shooting.”

Yes, the Sky have been in desperate need of outside shooting. They are last in the league in three-point attempts, makes and percentage of points scored from deep. However, Banham and Jefferson do not offer an immediate fix.

Mabrey, despite being in the midst of one of her worst slumps as a pro, was a significantly better three-point shooter than both of the Sky’s newest guards. She was the Sky’s second-leading scorer, averaging 14 points and shooting 35% from three.

Banham is a 37% career three-point shooter, and Jefferson is shooting 40% from deep in her eight-year career. However, she never has averaged more than three attempts per game in a season. Banham appears to be the Sky’s strongest shooting guard option, but she lacks consistency.

She averaged 4.8 points in 21 games for the Sun this season, playing 13 minutes per game. Against the Mercury on July 14 Banham put up a season-high 24 points, shooting 8-for-11 from deep.

The Sky are banking on that kind of performance becoming the norm for Banham with more consistent minutes.

“T-Spoon says, ‘Let it fly. If you’re open, shoot it,’ ” Banham said. “So, it’s nice to have that green light and that confidence in me. Getting used to our style of play and where I fit into the offense, shooting like I do and hopefully getting consistent minutes, that’s a good way to become a really good consistent shooter.”

Banham and Jefferson had brief conversations with Weatherspoon about their roles on the team. Weatherspoon told Banham she expects her to focus on both guard positions. Jefferson will be used at the point once she’s healthy.

Jefferson had arthroscopic surgery on her right ankle at the end of June. She hasn’t been cleared for contact but expects to be ready to go by Aug. 15.

Thursday at practice, guard Michaela Onyenwere replaced Mabrey in the starting five during drills. Weatherspoon said that the long-term answer for Mabrey’s replacement will take time to determine.

For Banham and Jefferson, the Olympic break mainly consisted of moving after finding out following the Sun’s 82-74 loss to the Liberty on July 16 that they were being traded.

“A lot of teams run similar actions and then you scout so we kind of already picked up on some of the actions,” Jefferson said. “It’s just about getting all of the names, hand signs, and establishing chemistry with your teammates. That’s the biggest thing.”

The Sky will start the second half of the season three games ahead of the Dream for the eighth and final playoff spot.

