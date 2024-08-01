The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 1, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky back at practice with new backcourt additions Rachel Banham, Moriah Jefferson

The Sky have been in desperate need of outside shooting. They are last in the league in three-point attempts, makes and percentage of points scored from deep. However, Banham and Jefferson do not offer an immediate fix.

By  Annie Costabile
   
Sky newcomers Rachel Banham (left, defending the Fever’s Caitlin Clark) and Moriah Jefferson (right) will be counted on for outside shooting.

Sky newcomers Rachel Banham (left, defending the Fever’s Caitlin Clark) and Moriah Jefferson (right) will be counted on for outside shooting.

AP photos

Share

The Olympic break comes with a unique upside for the Sky.

As the only WNBA team without an Olympian on the roster, the Sky have the distinctive opportunity at a second training camp with their entire roster. Considering Marina Mabrey’s midseason trade request that, brought guards Rachel Banham and Moriah Jefferson to town, there may be no team in greater need of the practice time.

“Some things can be a difficult process,” Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said. “But with Moriah and Rachel, it brings so much to us as a team as far as what is so needed that we’ve always talked about. It’s stretching the defense, having outside shooting.”

Yes, the Sky have been in desperate need of outside shooting. They are last in the league in three-point attempts, makes and percentage of points scored from deep. However, Banham and Jefferson do not offer an immediate fix.

Mabrey, despite being in the midst of one of her worst slumps as a pro, was a significantly better three-point shooter than both of the Sky’s newest guards. She was the Sky’s second-leading scorer, averaging 14 points and shooting 35% from three.

Banham is a 37% career three-point shooter, and Jefferson is shooting 40% from deep in her eight-year career. However, she never has averaged more than three attempts per game in a season. Banham appears to be the Sky’s strongest shooting guard option, but she lacks consistency.

She averaged 4.8 points in 21 games for the Sun this season, playing 13 minutes per game. Against the Mercury on July 14 Banham put up a season-high 24 points, shooting 8-for-11 from deep.

The Sky are banking on that kind of performance becoming the norm for Banham with more consistent minutes.

Latest on the Sky and WNBA

“T-Spoon says, ‘Let it fly. If you’re open, shoot it,’ ” Banham said. “So, it’s nice to have that green light and that confidence in me. Getting used to our style of play and where I fit into the offense, shooting like I do and hopefully getting consistent minutes, that’s a good way to become a really good consistent shooter.”

Banham and Jefferson had brief conversations with Weatherspoon about their roles on the team. Weatherspoon told Banham she expects her to focus on both guard positions. Jefferson will be used at the point once she’s healthy.

Jefferson had arthroscopic surgery on her right ankle at the end of June. She hasn’t been cleared for contact but expects to be ready to go by Aug. 15.

Thursday at practice, guard Michaela Onyenwere replaced Mabrey in the starting five during drills. Weatherspoon said that the long-term answer for Mabrey’s replacement will take time to determine.

For Banham and Jefferson, the Olympic break mainly consisted of moving after finding out following the Sun’s 82-74 loss to the Liberty on July 16 that they were being traded.

“A lot of teams run similar actions and then you scout so we kind of already picked up on some of the actions,” Jefferson said. “It’s just about getting all of the names, hand signs, and establishing chemistry with your teammates. That’s the biggest thing.”

The Sky will start the second half of the season three games ahead of the Dream for the eighth and final playoff spot.

Share
Next Up In Chicago Sky
WNBA All-Star Game draws record 3.44 million viewers
Brittney Griner’s ordeal in Russia, covered in memoir, shows how easily athletes can tune out reality
Sky is close to announcing practice facility near Midway Airport
As Angel Reese’s fame soars, she isn’t changing who she is
Angel Reese gets another double-double in Team WNBA's All-Star win over Team USA
From rivals to teammates, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark make All-Star debuts together
The Latest
Caleb Williams
Bears
Bears QB Caleb Williams sees his future — C.J. Stroud
Like Stroud, Williams did not play in the Hall of Fame game against the Texans on Thursday night — one of many distinctions Williams hopes to have in common with the 2023 Rookie of the Year.
By Mark Potash
 
The Japanese House — Amber Bain — 2024 at Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza Q&A: The Japanese House found love online and turned it into a new single
We’re chatting with artists backstage at this year’s festival.
By Jim Ryan | For the Sun-Times
 
Eddy Pineiro
Bears
Bears, Texans kick off new era of kickoffs
The Bears booted the first-ever modified NFL kickoff Thursday night to start the Hall of Fame game.
By Patrick Finley
 
A dad (Josh Hartnett) taking his teenage daughter (Ariel Donoghue) to a pop star's concert has a secret in "Trap."
Movies and TV
M. Night Shyamalan's 'Trap' falls apart in a series of laughable plot turns
Josh Hartnett stars in serial killer thriller set at a pop concert.
By Richard Roeper
 
Ella Jenkins, shown in October 2015. Lynn Orman Weiss Photo
Entertainment and Culture
Ella Jenkins greeting 100th birthday with a biography storybook, Chicago celebrations
‘It’s another nice year,’ the beloved Chicago children’s musicmaker says of her milestone.
By Moira McCormick | For the Sun-Times
 