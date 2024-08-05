The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 5, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Teresa Weatherspoon prepping hard during ‘break’ as Sky face 2nd-half test of hanging on to playoff spot

Halfway through her first season as a WNBA head coach, Weatherspoon’s main takeaway has been a question: How can she be better for the team?

By  Annie Costabile
   
Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon directs her team against the Atlanta Dream on July 10, 2024, at Wintrust Arena.

Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon directs her team against the Atlanta Dream on July 10, 2024, at Wintrust Arena.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Share

The word “break” hasn’t been a part of Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon’s vocabulary during the WNBA’s monthlong hiatus for the Olympics.

While Sky players have indulged in the time off — rookie forward Angel Reese took a trip to Paris, for instance, and veteran guard Diamond DeShields headed home to Atlanta to relax — Weatherspoon has been working. And that included going back and rewatching all 24 of the Sky’s games in the first half. Her goal, she said, was to see where she could have put the team in a better position with calls.

She did provide herself with a change of scenery as she studied film — in the quiet comfort of tiny Pineland, Texas, near the Louisiana border.

“My hometown is 800-plus people,” she said. “It grounds me all the time.”

Halfway through Weatherspoon’s first season as a WNBA head coach, her main takeaway has been a question: How can she be better for the team? With a little more than a week left before they resume play Aug. 15 against the Mercury, the Sky are 10-14, good enough for the eighth and final playoff spot if the season were to end today.

But Weatherspoon isn’t satisfied.

“I always want more,” she said. “I definitely want more from myself to be able to give to these young ladies, because it’s my job to make sure they’re in the position
to be successful and the best versions of themselves.”

Where, then, does Weatherspoon see the most need for improvement? Beyond her own decision-making, she first points to the ongoing goal of better chemistry — a necessity with two new players on the roster, veteran guards Rachel Banham and Moriah Jefferson, acquired in the trade that sent skilled three-point shooter Marina Mabrey to the Sun last month.

Latest on the Sky and WNBA

Then there’s execution. The Sky lead the league in rebounds per game (36.8) but are ninth in opponents’ second-chance points per game (11.3). They’re averaging third in steals (8.3) and fast-break points (12.4) but 10th in opponents’ fast-break points (11.3).

With no realistic title hopes this season, the Sky have a goal of a sixth consecutive postseason appearance. That’s not a huge source of pressure for a player such as Reese, who has spoken at length about the challenge of being in a losing situation for the first time in her career, having had conference and NCAA championships within reach every year when she played at Maryland and LSU.

“I always knew I wanted to be a winner,” Reese said. “I’ve done everything at the collegiate level. Coming in here, it’s about doing the things that are required to have a winning mentality and make winning plays.

“We have a really good team. We know that, and it’s just about being able to come together at the right time.”

The Mabrey trade just before the All-Star Game left the Sky with a hole in their starting five and made their struggles from behind the three-point line even more glaring.

With the ninth-place Dream three games back in the standings and the basement-dwelling Wings, Sparks and Mystics also a winning streak away from potentially snatching the last playoff spot, Weatherspoon and the Sky have under 10 days to start getting those affairs in order to ensure the “right time” is now.

Share
Next Up In Chicago Sky
U.S. women's basketball team opens Olympics with 102-76 win over Japan
Las Chicago Sky anuncian planes oficiales para una nueva instalación de entrenamiento en Bedford Park
Sky announce official plans for new practice facility in Bedford Park
WNBA All-Star Game draws record 3.44 million viewers
Brittney Griner’s ordeal in Russia, covered in memoir, shows how easily athletes can tune out reality
Sky is close to announcing practice facility near Midway Airport
The Latest
Deputy Shooting 911 Response
Police Reform
Sonya Massey’s family is pushing for a change in state law after her death, but policymakers aren’t so sure
Sonya Massey was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy near Springfield in July. Her family wants the law to be changed to prevent officers with questionable work histories from bouncing between law enforcement agencies.
By Mawa Iqbal | WBEZ
 
A photo of a physical photograph of Miguel Meza and his mother, Ophelia Garcia.
Crime
Mother mourns son and his friend shot and killed in drive-by: 'I wish they would have taken me instead of him'
Two teenage boys were in front of a home about 6 p.m. Saturday in New City when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. Miguel Meza and his friend Carlos Galindo died at a hospital.
By Emmanuel Camarillo  and Anthony Vazquez
 
The Consumers Building, 220 S State St., (left), and the Century Building (right), 202 S. State St., would be demolished by the federal government as part of a security plan for the neighboring Dirksen Federal Building.&nbsp;
Editorials
Feds save Century and Consumers buildings, but make redevelopment tougher
With its decision to save the two Loop skyscrapers but nix residential and other reuse, it’s as if the General Services Administration gave the city a bright balloon it wants to jab with a stickpin.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins
White Sox
White Sox look to end 20-game streak in Oakland
“It’s tough, man. It really is,” first baseman Andrew Vaughn said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Teddy Swims cracks a smile before his show on the last day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.
Music
Lollapalooza Q&A: Teddy Swims on the name he hates, the mental health stigma and his 'absolute trash' EP
‘Lose Control’ singer dreams of collab with Adele: ‘I just want to sing with her so bad.’
By Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times
 