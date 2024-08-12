Angel Reese tries recruiting Gabby Williams back to the Sky

Who’s recruiting who?

In a post on X/Twitter, the Sky’s Angel Reese jokingly asked French national team member Gabby Williams if she’d be interested in returning to Chicago. The Sky drafted Williams No. 4 overall in 2018.

Williams countered by suggesting she and Reese could play together on a different team.

Reese sent the tweet soon after France lost to the United States in the gold medal game at the Paris Olympics.

orrrrrr we could just play together for a différent organization 👀🤷🏽‍♀️😂 — gabby williams 👻 (@gabbywilliams15) August 11, 2024

Don’t count on Williams returning to the WNBA any time soon.

“I would love to be in the WNBA because it’s the best league in the world for women’s basketball, the most competitive, the highest skill level, and it’s not even close,” Williams told the website The Next in 2023. “Unfortunately, it doesn’t pay the most. So I am happy to have other options to provide for me and my family.”

She currently plays for Turkish club Fenerbahçe S.K.