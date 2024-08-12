The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Angel Reese tries recruiting Gabby Williams back to the Sky

In a post on X/Twitter, the Sky’s Angel Reese jokingly asked French national team member Gabby Williams if she’d be interested in returning to Chicago.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Angel Reese #5 of Team WNBA\ reacts after scoring during the first quarter of the 2024 WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center on July 20, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Sky’s Angel Reese has been on the recruiting trail.

Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Who’s recruiting who?

In a post on X/Twitter, the Sky’s Angel Reese jokingly asked French national team member Gabby Williams if she’d be interested in returning to Chicago. The Sky drafted Williams No. 4 overall in 2018.

Williams countered by suggesting she and Reese could play together on a different team.

Reese sent the tweet soon after France lost to the United States in the gold medal game at the Paris Olympics.

Don’t count on Williams returning to the WNBA any time soon.

“I would love to be in the WNBA because it’s the best league in the world for women’s basketball, the most competitive, the highest skill level, and it’s not even close,” Williams told the website The Next in 2023. “Unfortunately, it doesn’t pay the most. So I am happy to have other options to provide for me and my family.”

She currently plays for Turkish club Fenerbahçe S.K.

The Sky traded Williams to the Los Angeles Sparks in 2021 after suspending her for the season in a dispute over her availability for the French national team.

