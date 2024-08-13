The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky forward Michaela Onyenwere earns starting role following Marina Mabrey trade

Onyenwere offers the Sky a better defensive option than Mabrey was, however the question is whether or not she is their answer from behind the arc.

By  Annie Costabile
   
Michaela Onyenwere

Chicago Sky forward Michaela Onyenwere (12) is seen during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 87-79. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/AP

Share

If there is one word that has defined the Sky’s 2024 season, it would be ‘‘change.’’

The word applied before a game was even played, with Teresa Weatherspoon taking over as coach and the Sky’s longest-tenured player — Kahleah Copper — requesting a trade. In the three months since the season began, the Sky still have not found stability.

Weatherspoon’s decision to move 6-foot forward Michaela Onyenwere into the starting five to replace guard Marina Mabrey is the latest adjustment.

‘‘You all saw Michaela at the end of the first half of the season and how well she was playing for us,’’ Weatherspoon said. ‘‘She’s so versatile. I’ve said this since the beginning, but she’s probably the most versatile player we have as far as the positions that she can play.’’

In the Sky’s last four games before the All-Star and Olympic breaks, Onyenwere averaged 8.5 points on 60% shooting from the field in fewer than 12 minutes per game.

Onyenwere is the Sky’s strongest two-way option at small forward. She offers the starting unit the size it was lacking with Mabrey, but she’s not the same three-point threat.

Weatherspoon, however, has been impressed by what she has seen in the last two weeks of practice.

‘‘She’s been doing well in camp,’’ Weatherspoon said of Onyenwere. ‘‘Shooting the ball well, rebounding well and running the floor well.’’

Weatherspoon, however, indicated Onyenwere’s inclusion in the starting five is not indefinite, saying: ‘‘At this point right now, she will be part of the starting five.’’

Onyenwere has not had a consistent starting role since 2021, when she was voted WNBA Rookie of the Year with the Liberty. She started 29 of 32 games that season after being drafted No. 6 overall and averaged 8.6 points on 40% shooting, including 32.7% from three-point range.

But as Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb began to overhaul the roster, Onyenwere’s role diminished before she was traded in 2023. In fact, Onyenwere was part of the four-team trade former Sky general manager/coach James Wade initiated to acquire Mabrey.

After playing last season for the Mercury, Onyenwere was included in the trade package for Copper in February.

Mabrey’s trade request — the second made by a Sky player this season — compounded the team’s already-glaring three-point struggles. She was shooting her second-lowest percentage from three-point range since her rookie season before being traded to the Sun, contributing to the Sky’s spacing issues in the halfcourt.

A strong option to fill the three-point void is guard Rachel Banham, who was part of the package the Sky got for Mabrey.

General manager Jeff Pagliocca pursued Banham because he thinks she can find consistency from behind the arc with more playing time. She was averaging 13 minutes and shooting 34.8% from three-point range for the Sun before the trade.

But in a game against the Mercury on July 14, Banham scored a season-high 24 points and shot 8-for-11 from three.

Share
Next Up In Chicago Sky
What to watch for from the Sky in the second half of the WNBA season
Angel Reese tries recruiting Gabby Williams back to the Sky
U.S. women's basketball team holds off France to win Olympic gold medal
U.S. women's basketball team beats Australia, advances to gold-medal game
U.S. women reach Olympic basketball semis after beating Nigeria 88-74
Chennedy Carter is the Sky's ticket to their sixth consecutive postseason appearance
The Latest
Screenshot_20240731-082024.png
News
Family pushes for rail safety after death of young journalist at Far South Side station
Grace Bentkowski, 22, died after stepping off a train July 25 at the Hegewisch South Shore station and being struck by another train leaving the platform.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Cade Horton
Cubs
Cubs GM Carter Hawkins: Top prospect Cade Horton part of team's plans in 2025 after injury setback
Horton has been sidelined by a subscapularis strain since late May.
By Maddie Lee
 
White Sox Athletics Baseball
White Sox
White Sox' Andrew Vaughn survived first two months only way he knew how: Keep grinding
“There’s a lot of stuff to learn from all of this,” said Vaughn, who is batting .294 in his last 17 games
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Coby White Kristaps Porzingis
Bulls
Bulls schedule released for the NBA's in-season tournament pool play
The Bulls will see the defending NBA champions for a second consecutive season in the in-season tournament pool play, this time hosting the Boston Celtics.
By Joe Cowley
 
Grilled Halloumi and Quinoa Salad
Recipes
Quinoa salad gets a briny boost from grilled halloumi
Halloumi is a unique Cypriot cheese that is made by cooking strained and pressed milk curds in boiling whey.
By Lynda Balslev | Taste Food
 