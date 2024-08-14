The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Kahleah Copper returns to Chicago as an Olympic gold medalist

Six months after requesting a trade from the Sky, Copper’s career-best performances serve as an unforgiving reminder to the franchise that “This was never supposed to happen.”

By  Annie Costabile
   
Paris Olympics Basketball

The United States’ Brittney Griner (15), Kahleah Copper (7) and Kelsey Plum (5) celebrate after the women’s gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Mark J. Terrill/AP

Share

Nostalgia rippled through freshly minted Olympic gold medalist Kahleah Copper when she landed in Chicago on Monday night.

The familiar drive from O’Hare Airport into the city triggered a montage of memories. How could it not serve as sensory overload when for the last seven years Chicago has been the “second city” to the Philadelphia native.

However, along with the memories that accompanied her return — six months after requesting a trade — came a stark reflection.

“This was never supposed to happen,” Copper told the Sun-Times.

Her departure in February to lay roots in a third place of refuge — far from the screeching city sounds of her first two residences — was as abrupt as it was difficult.

As she stated, leaving the Sky wasn’t supposed to happen. Surely not four months after sitting beside newly appointed coach Teresa Weatherspoon as she was introduced to the media. Copper and Weatherspoon were supposed to usher in a new era for the Sky — together. That’s what was touted last October as the two shared a stage along with operating chairman and co-owner Nadia Rawlinson.

One harsh reality served as the propellant for Copper’s redirection. The franchise that helped shape the player she has become — a four-time All-Star, Finals MVP, WNBA champion and now Olympic gold medalist — would not give rise to her next iteration of greatness.

“Sometimes, if you’re too loyal, you can get burned,” Copper said.

“[The trade request] was about me putting myself first and getting comfortable having those uncomfortable conversations.”

Copper said there wasn’t one specific catalyst that prompted her decision to tell Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca she wanted to be moved. Instead, it was a lingering question in her mind that she couldn’t seem to shake.

“What are we doing?”

That question arose time and time again for Copper after she signed a two-year supermax extension with the Sky in September, hours before the deadline. She was enticed to sign it after promises were made about the direction the Sky were headed.

However, the expectation Copper had for the next stage of her career couldn’t be met in Chicago. Put plainly, remaining with the Sky was beneath Copper.

“I used to say ‘It doesn’t matter where I practice. I’m a hooper,’ ” Copper said. “But that s--t matters. When you experience [a professional environment], it alleviates pressure and problems other places.”

Copper went on to mention specifics like the ease of traveling to and from her house on gamedays.

Sky players stay in a hotel near Wintrust Arena the night before games because of traffic issues traveling from Deerfield — where team-provided housing is — to the South Loop. These circumstances create an experience of essentially being on the road for the entire five-month season.

Reflecting back on her seven seasons in Chicago, Copper said she wasn’t bothered by the state of affairs because she had grown accustomed to the meager amenities. It wasn’t until Copper left that she became mindful of the basic provisions she was missing.

Copper’s inferences reinforce a mentality that exists within the Sky organization. Over the years, players and coaches have exuded a sense of pride in making do with less.

Weatherspoon frequently emphasizes that her team doesn’t need all the bells and whistles to win. When the franchise announced plans for a new practice facility, Weatherspoon shared her excitement but quickly followed it up with a sentiment that the Sky have “more than enough.”

The franchise’s history of fleeing stars exposed a need for change.

“When all I have to worry about is being the best version of myself on the court, because I’m with a franchise that gives me all the tools to excel, you get the results,” Copper said.

Six months into the first year of her two-year contract with the Mercury, Copper is the WNBA’s second leading scorer (23.2 points) behind two-time MVP A’ja Wilson. She’s fresh off a gold-medal game performance that many are crediting for having clinched the U.S.’ 67-66 victory against France.

Copper finished the game with 12 points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists after which Wilson — who averaged a double-double in Olympic play and was named MVP — had two words to describe her teammate.

“That b---h,” Wilson said in her postgame interview.

When Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts was informed Copper had requested a trade, he spent the next 24 hours buried in her film in preparation for their meeting. After his disbelief that she was even available subsided, he replaced it with another thought.

“The exciting thing for us and her is that we were getting her in her prime,” Tibbetts said.

In his first year as a WNBA head coach — preceded by a 18-year career in the NBA and its developmental league — Tibbetts has Copper playing the best basketball of her career. She is the leading scorer on a Mercury team that includes future Hall-of-Fame players, Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.

On Thursday, when the eighth-place Sky faces the sixth-place Mercury, Copper will be celebrated with a tribute video that will attempt to cleanse the franchise of the fact it was forced to say goodbye to another franchise star. Copper’s game, however, will continue to serve as an unforgiving reminder that her career in Chicago didn’t have to end this way.

Latest on the Sky and WNBA
Sky forward Michaela Onyenwere earns starting role after Marina Mabrey trade
Onyenwere is a defensive upgrade. The question is whether she’s the Sky’s answer from behind the arc.
By Annie Costabile
 
What to watch for from the Sky in the second half of the WNBA season
Fending off challengers for the No. 8 playoff spot over the next five weeks could take everything the Sky have.
By Annie Costabile
 
Angel Reese tries recruiting Gabby Williams back to the Sky
In a post on X/Twitter, the Sky forward jokingly asked French national team member Gabby Williams if she’d be interested in returning to Chicago.
By Sun-Times staff
 

Share
Next Up In Chicago Sky
U.S. women's basketball team holds off France to win Olympic gold medal
U.S. women's basketball team beats Australia, advances to gold-medal game
U.S. women reach Olympic basketball semis after beating Nigeria 88-74
Chennedy Carter is the Sky's ticket to their sixth consecutive postseason appearance
Teresa Weatherspoon prepping hard during ‘break’ as Sky face 2nd-half test of hanging on to playoff spot
Sky's new practice facility will help them compete with WNBA's elite
The Latest
Velus Jones Jr
Bears
Ferreting out the details of Bears RB Velus Jones' college pet
After revealing on “Hard Knocks” that he once owned a ferret, the receiver-turned-running back spent six minutes Wednesday detailing the life of “Crash.”
By Patrick Finley
 
Matt Eberflus
Bears
Bears vow best behavior vs. Bengals with league cracking down on fights during practice
Last month, the NFL sent a memo to teams warning them not to fight during joint practices.
By Patrick Finley
 
Wally Amos
Obituaries
Wally Amos, founder of Famous Amos cookies, dies at 88
Wally Amos built a cookie empire using his aunt’s recipe for chocolate chip cookies and also promoted children’s literacy.
By AP
 
The 3400 block of West Franklin Boulevard.
Crime
Boy, 17, fatally shot in Humboldt Park
The boy was near a sidewalk about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday when four males exited a car and at least one of them fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Hegewisch#4.jpg
Crime
$10,000 reward offered for information on Lansing bank robbery suspect
A masked man entered First Savings Bank of Hegewisch, 18207 Burnham Ave., about 10:05 a.m. Friday and said he had a gun while demanding bank employees hand over funds, the FBI said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 