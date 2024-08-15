The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Indianapolis will host 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

The Indiana Fever, fueled by the buzz surrounding rookie sensation Caitlin Clark, are the focal point for the dramatic increase in the WNBA’s popularity this year.

By  AP
   
Caitlin Clark, of Team WNBA, smiles as she pauses on the court during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game against Team USA Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix.

Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever will host the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

Ross D. Franklin/AP

Share

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis will host the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game for the first time at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, the league announced Thursday.

This summer’s game featured the All-Star team against the U.S. Olympic team and was played in front of a sellout crowd of 16,407 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. A television audience of 3.44 million watched the All-Stars win 117-109 on July 20 in the most-watched WNBA All-Star Game.

“The city of Indianapolis and the entire state of Indiana have such an incredible and enduring passion for the game of basketball, making the region the perfect host to celebrate the WNBA and the game’s greatest stars,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.

A 3-point shooting contest and skills challenge will be held July 18.

The Indiana Fever, fueled by the buzz surrounding rookie sensation Caitlin Clark, are the focal point for the dramatic increase in the WNBA’s popularity this year. The Fever’s average attendance of just under 17,000 leads the WNBA, and 10 of their games have set league TV viewership records.

“We are in the middle of a pivotal, transformational moment in the history of the WNBA and women’s basketball, and we are thrilled Indiana will be the center of it all with the game’s biggest stars on display during next season’s All-Star Game,” said Mel Raines, CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. “Leaders across our community are going to do what we do best: welcome fans from around the nation and the globe to Indiana, raise the bar for future host cities, and leave a lasting legacy for our city and state.”

Latest on the Sky and WNBA
Kahleah Copper returns to Chicago as an Olympic gold medalist
Six months after requesting a trade from the Sky, Copper’s career-best performances serve as an unforgiving reminder to the franchise that “this was never supposed to happen.”
By Annie Costabile
 
Sky forward Michaela Onyenwere earns starting role after Marina Mabrey trade
Onyenwere is a defensive upgrade. The question is whether she’s the Sky’s answer from behind the arc.
By Annie Costabile
 
What to watch for from the Sky in the second half of the WNBA season
Fending off challengers for the No. 8 playoff spot over the next five weeks could take everything the Sky have.
By Annie Costabile
 

Share
Next Up In Chicago Sky
Angel Reese tries recruiting Gabby Williams back to the Sky
U.S. women's basketball team holds off France to win Olympic gold medal
U.S. women's basketball team beats Australia, advances to gold-medal game
U.S. women reach Olympic basketball semis after beating Nigeria 88-74
Chennedy Carter is the Sky's ticket to their sixth consecutive postseason appearance
Teresa Weatherspoon prepping hard during ‘break’ as Sky face 2nd-half test of hanging on to playoff spot
The Latest
Dr. Marc Rauschmann Kopie.jpg
Columnists
Summer's not over (yet); a conversation with Germany's 'Dr. Beer'
The Democratic National Convention is bearing down on us, and after that, it’ll be Thanksgiving before you know it.
By Neil Steinberg
 
DSC_8210-Pangoloin Pup.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Pangolin pup born at Brookfield Zoo Chicago
The pangolin is one of the most trafficked mammals in the world, but the creature is likely best known for potentially passing COVID-19 on to humans, triggering the yearslong global pandemic.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Bottles of Farxiga, Xarelto, Entresto, and Eliquis are grouped together on a counter inside the New City Halsted Pharmacy.
Health
Biden administration says Medicare negotiated price discounts on 10 prescription drugs
The discounts will range from 38% to 79% when the negotiated prices take effect in 2026.
By Ken Alltucker | USA Today
 
Actor Matthew Perry, shown in 2015.
Entertainment and Culture
In Matthew Perry's overdose death, 5 are arrested, including 2 doctors
U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada says the doctors supplied Perry with a large amount of ketamine and even wondered in a text message how much the former “Friends” star would be willing to pay. “These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry’s addiction issues to enrich themselves,” Estrada said Thursday.
By Michael Balsamo | AP  and Andrew Dalton | AP
 
police.jpeg
Crime
Man fatally stabbed in South Shore
The man was attacked in a home in the 7800 block of South East End Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 