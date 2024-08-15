Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports Olympic Sports

Not much rest for Mercury’s returning gold medalists as they return to WNBA days after Olympics

Brittney Griner and Kahleah Copper led the Mercury in their win over the Sky despite having only three days off since winning gold at the Olympics.

By  Annie Costabile
   
Phoenix Mercury v Chicago Sky

The Sky’s Angel Reese handles the ball against the Mercury’s Diana Taurasi on Aug. 15, 2024 at the Wintrust Arena. Taurasi won her sixth gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Share

The U.S. women’s national team had three days off between its Olympic gold-medal game Sunday and a return to the WNBA.

For the Sky, that wasn’t an issue. They didn’t have an Olympian on their roster, allowing them to spend the last two weeks conducting a second training camp. The Mercury, meanwhile, had three gold medalists to work back into the fold: Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Kahleah Copper.

The U.S. team’s 67-66 victory against France earned Taurasi a record sixth gold medal. Griner won her third and Copper her first.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts said regarding the Olympic break and quick return for three of his players.

Related

The Mercury have dealt with nagging injuries all season.

The latest is a right hamstring injury suffered by shooting guard Rebecca Allen during an exhibition game with Australia. The Mercury don’t have a timeline for her return but said she would be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.

As is the case across the league, the return of the Mercury’s Olympians is a balancing act between getting them rest and aggressively attacking the five weeks left before the playoffs.

Taurasi, Griner and Copper met their team in Chicago on Monday instead of flying to Phoenix first to try to prevent further travel exhaustion.

This week has been more of a review, Tibbetts said before the game with an understanding that “there’s going to be some possessions tonight that don’t look great.” The game against the Sky on Thursday was the Mercury’s first of the season with nine available players.

“The month off was good for us,” Mercury guard Natasha Cloud said. “We were able to take a break. Obviously, [our Olympians] weren’t. They were busy winning gold. For the rest of us, [it was an opportunity] just to get our bodies back and build up, maintain. Then we’re going to make this push.”

General manager Nick U’Ren has helped the Mercury make the most drastic turnaround of any team this season.

After finishing last in the standings in 2023, they’re in the middle of the pack after the break with realistic title hopes if they can stay healthy.

Copper is a major reason for their success.

“You need people like [Copper] in your locker room,” U’Ren told the Sun-Times. “The chance to get them is so rare.

So we were thrilled at that opportunity. Obviously, she’s the second-leading scorer in the WNBA and should be All-WNBA first team this year. That has kick-started us and taken us to a new height we wouldn’t have gotten to.”

Coaching staff

Sky assistant coach Crystal Robinson has not been seen with the team at practice or games since the middle of July.

She was not listed on the Sky’s game notes ahead of Thursday night. Coach Teresa Weatherspoon attributed her absence to personal reasons.

“As of right now, yes,” Weatherspoon said when asked if she was still part of the coaching staff. “That will be a conversation I have with [general manager] Jeff [Pagliocca].”

Robinson’s nine-year WNBA career from 1999 to 2007 included four seasons playing with Weatherspoon in New York.

Late scratch

Chennedy Carter missed the game after coming down with flu-like symptoms.

She was sent home to the team housing in Deerfield after spending the morning with the Sky ahead of their shootaround. The team said she tested negative for COVID. Weatherspoon was unsure if she would travel for the Sky’s upcoming games in Los Angeles and Phoenix.

Latest on the Sky and WNBA
Kahleah Copper owns the Sky in first game back since being traded
Copper finished with a game-high 29 points in the Sky’s 85-65 loss to the Mercury.
By Annie Costabile
 
Indianapolis will host 2025 WNBA All-Star Game
The Indiana Fever, fueled by the buzz surrounding rookie sensation Caitlin Clark, are the focal point for the dramatic increase in the WNBA’s popularity this year.
By AP
 
Kahleah Copper returns to Chicago as an Olympic gold medalist
Six months after she requested a trade from the Sky, Copper’s career-best performances serve as an unforgiving reminder to the franchise that “this was never supposed to happen.”
By Annie Costabile
 

Share
Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky forward Michaela Onyenwere earns starting role after Marina Mabrey trade
What to watch for from the Sky in the second half of the WNBA season
Angel Reese tries recruiting Gabby Williams back to the Sky
U.S. women's basketball team holds off France to win Olympic gold medal
U.S. women's basketball team beats Australia, advances to gold-medal game
U.S. women reach Olympic basketball semis after beating Nigeria 88-74
The Latest
BEARS-072424-36.jpg
Bears
Bears to play QB Caleb Williams, starters vs. Bengals in preseason game Saturday
Coach Matt Eberflus opted to play Williams after going through a joint practice with the Bengals.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears guard Nate Davis practices last week.
Bears
Bears RG Nate Davis has a job to win and a lot to prove
Back after missing nine practices with an unspecified injury, Davis is feeling good and “just taking it day by day.” But coach Matt Eberflus said Davis is in a competition with injured center/guard Ryan Bates and veteran Matt Pryor for the starting position.
By Mark Potash
 
Joe Burrow
Bears
Joe Burrow: Bears QB Caleb Williams will survive, and thrive, in the rookie roller coaster
‘I think once you’ve been through the things that he’s been through, that I’ve been through, I think you understand it,’ Burrow said.
By Patrick Finley
 
Ebony (Andra Day) discovers son Dre (Anthony B. Jenkins) is talking to a new imaginary friend in "The Awakening."
Movies and TV
'The Deliverance': Indiana single mom's tough life gets tougher when a demon shows up
Andra Day leads strong ensemble of chilling haunted house film.
By Richard Roeper
 
Screenshot 2024-08-15 185151.png
News
COPA releases video of Auburn Gresham police chase that caused severe head injury to man who died weeks later
David Curry hit the back of his head as a cop ran into him during the pursuit on June 23 in the 8100 block of South Hermitage Avenue. The officer said Curry abruptly stopped, causing the collision, but the video raises questions about that version of events.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 