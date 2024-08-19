Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky prove to be no match for Mercury in 86-68 loss

Rookie Angel Reese led the Sky with 19 points and 20 rebounds for her 20th double-double of the season.

By  Annie Costabile
   
GettyImages-2166671293 (1).jpg

Angel Reese reached 20 double-doubles in a season faster than anyone in WNBA history.

Barry Gossage/Getty

PHOENIX — The Sky looked completely outmatched against the Mercury on Sunday night.

Aside from a 12-0 run in the middle of the third quarter that cut their 19-point deficit to seven, that is.

It took all of five minutes for Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts to decide he had seen enough. He called a timeout and drew up a play for center Brittney Griner.

The Mercury executed it with ease. Guard Sophie Cunningham hit Griner in the post, and she drained a hook shot, drawing a foul on rookie Kamilla Cardoso in the process.

After Griner sank the free throw, the Sky went on to score just one more point in the quarter. A brief run in the fourth brought them within 11 before the Mercury pulled away, handing the Sky an 86-68 loss.

“When we have open shots, we have to be shot-makers,” Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said. “We have more possessions. Normally, when you see more possessions than your opponent, you’ll say you got a victory. It’s about what we’re doing when we get those offensive rebounds and extra possessions.”

The Sky outrebounded the Mercury 44-41 and outscored them 38-34 in the paint. They were no match from the three-point line. The Sky went 0-for-14 from behind the arc, setting a WNBA record for the worst single-game three-point shooting efficiency. The Mercury shot 7-for-23.

“I’ve never worried about our offense,” Isabelle Harrison said. “I think all of our guards and posts can be as aggressive as any other person in this league. Defensively, that’s just something that we have to focus on.”

Diana Taurasi scored a game-high 23 points. Griner finished with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and one block. Cunningham and Monique Billings each had 13 points.

Angel Reese led the Sky with 19 points, shooting 8-for-16, and grabbed 20 rebounds for her 20th double-double. She reached 20 double-doubles in a season faster than anyone in WNBA history.

Back in the starting lineup, Chennedy Carter finished with 16 points, six assists, and six rebounds. Harrison added 12 points and six rebounds off the bench.

