Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Natasha Cloud knew Kahleah Copper would boost Mercury's title hopes

Copper has reached new heights this season. She’s averaging 23.7 points, five more than she did last year as the Sky’s leading scorer.

By  Annie Costabile
   
The Phoenix Mercury, including guard Natasha Cloud (0), guard Kahleah Copper (2), guard Diana Taurasi (3) and forward Natasha Mack (4) walk back to midcourt

The Phoenix Mercury, including guard Natasha Cloud (0), guard Kahleah Copper (2), guard Diana Taurasi (3) and forward Natasha Mack (4) walk back to midcourt against the Seattle on June 4, 2024.

Lindsey Wasson/AP

Share

PHOENIX — Guard Natasha Cloud was driving when she heard that Kahleah Copper would be joining her on the Mercury via trade.

The alert forced her to pull over on the side of the road.

“As soon as I got wind that Kah was coming, I knew that made us a championship team this year,” Cloud said.

Cloud signed as a free agent with the idea that the Mercury would need one more year before they could be considered legit contenders. Copper immediately changed that view and not just in Cloud’s mind, either.

Coach Nate Tibbetts and general manager Nick U’Ren have heaped praise on Copper, who is just entering her prime. And they’ve been most impressed by her mentality.

Copper has reached new heights this season. She’s averaging 23.7 points, five more than she did last year as the Sky’s leading scorer.

In her last few seasons with the Sky, Copper’s intention was to add something new to her game each year. In 2022 and 2023, she focused on her three-point shooting. In ’22, she shot 35.6% from long range. The next season, she improved to 40.4%. This year, consistency has been her goal.

Tibbetts admires her willingness to learn from the veterans around her.

“As a young player in this league, developing your professional habits, how you work and how you treat your teammates is important,” Tibbetts said. “The more you’re around veterans like Candace Parker and Diana Taurasi, those things rub off.

“I’ve just been really impressed with Kah’s consistency day to day.”

Copper has been held to fewer than 10 points only three times this season and fewer than 20 points nine times.

Her improved scoring can be attributed to the fact that she’s not seeing box-and-one defenses anymore and her usage is up. But it’s also a fact that in Phoenix, Copper is in the role that best suits her.

“When we got Kah, it put all of our players in the roles that they needed to be in,” Tibbetts said. “Who she has around her, the veteran presence, some all-time greats — they’ve all been able to lean on each other.”

Trade deadline approaching

The trade deadline is Tuesday. Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca already has made one midseason trade, sending Marina Mabrey to the Sun for draft stock and guards Moriah Jefferson and Rachel Banham.

Before the game against the Mercury, he gave little away about the possibility of another trade.

“We’re always considering all of our options when it comes to improving the roster,” Pagliocca said. “At the same time, we’ve made moves and are really happy with where we are.”

One potential trade scenario is moving guard Dana Evans, who last month expressed discontent about how her role had been diminished since being moved out of the starting five. Pagliocca has shown a willingness to part with anyone for the right return. He has valued trade assets in his deals.

Since taking over as GM, Pagliocca has acquired four first-round picks, two of which he used to select Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese in the 2024 draft.

Latest on the Sky and WNBA
Sky prove to be no match for Mercury in 86-68 loss
Rookie Angel Reese led the Sky with 19 points and 20 rebounds for her 20th double-double of the season.
By Annie Costabile
 
Brittney Griner, Mercury cruise to easy win again vs. Sky
The Sky, who played the Mercury for the second time in four days Sunday, suffered another drubbing against formidable Phoenix, 86-68.
By Annie Costabile
 
Kamilla Cardoso is difference in Sky's narrow win over Sparks
The promising rookie finished with 15 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
By Annie Costabile
 

Share
Next Up In Chicago Sky
Dearica Hamby's lawsuit against WNBA, Aces could shift CBA
Sky fall out of stride as other teams find theirs coming out of the Olympic break
Which NFC North team is the best bet to outperform its projected season win total?
Not much rest for Mercury’s returning gold medalists as they return to WNBA days after Olympics
Kahleah Copper owns Sky in first game back since being traded
Indianapolis will host 2025 WNBA All-Star Game
The Latest
2017PHOTOS-13.jpg
News
Teen swimmer missing near Rainbow Beach Park
A 16-year-old boy was last seen in the water near the 3100 block of East 77th Street in South Shore about 3:42 p.m. Sunday, police said. Fire Department divers called off the search due to ‘inclement weather conditions.’
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jordan Wicks
Cubs
Jordan Wicks hoping to return to Cubs before end of season
Wicks threw a bullpen session Sunday at Wrigley Field on his way to meet Triple-A Iowa in Toledo.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Blue Jays Cubs Baseball
Cubs
Cubs, desperate for a hot streak, can't even score a run in 1-0 loss to Blue Jays
This one was especially bad as the Cubs — still trying to sweep a series of at least three games at Wrigley Field for the first time since April — made Jays starter Bowden Francis look like Roy Halladay.
By Steve Greenberg
 
CPD-01.JPG
Man killed in West Garfield Park shooting
Officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 3900 block of West Madison Street about 3 p.m. Sunday and found a man, 28, who had been shot multiple times, police said. He died at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cincinnati Bengals v Chicago Bears
Bears
On and off the field, Caleb Williams has the right touch
The Bears rookie has a long way to go. But the splash plays that indicate an upgrade the Bears were looking for, and his knack for managing the pressure-packed responsibility of becoming a franchise quarterback in Chicago, confirm the hope that he could be the real deal.
By Mark Potash
 