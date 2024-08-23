Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Friday, August 23, 2024
Sky guards Moriah Jefferson, Rachel Banham getting acclimated with team

“We always carry ourselves as vets,” Banham said. “Obviously, we have a younger group, so it’s a little bit more communication, a little bit more teaching. We’re putting our two cents in whenever we see fit, and they’re really responsive to it.”

By  Kyle Williams
   
Phoenix Mercury v Chicago Sky

Moriah Jefferson (4) says her transition to the Sky has been helped by Rachel Banham, who was dealt along with her.

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Guard Moriah Jefferson found out after the Sun’s last game before the All-Star break — July 16 against the Liberty — that she would be traded.

She was part of a deal in which the Sky sent guard Marina Mabrey and their second-round draft pick in 2025 to the Sun for a first-round pick in 2025, swap rights of first-round picks in 2026 and guard Rachel Banham.

The game between the teams Friday in Uncasville, Connecticut, was the first time Jefferson and Banham faced their former team. Their transition to the Sky was made easier by the Olympic break and the fact they were dealt together.

Jefferson said Banham ‘‘is one of the best teammates I’ve ever had,’’ and Banham had similar plaudits for Jefferson. The two also played together with the Lynx in 2022.

‘‘I told them all I was so grateful that [Jefferson] was part of this,’’ Banham said before the game. ‘‘It made such a difference for me. She’s been such a vital part of my career because we’ve played together a few times and always kept up with each other when we haven’t.’’

Given their stats this season, don’t expect the two to alleviate the Sky’s three-point-shooting woes. Entering their 82-80 loss to the Sun, the Sky were last in the WNBA in three-point makes (4.3 per game) and three-point attempts (14.4 per game) and 11th in three-point percentage (30.1%). They were 3-for-9 against the Sun.

Jefferson was shooting only 27.3% from three-point range as she works her way back from arthroscopic surgery on her right ankle, and Banham was shooting only 33.3% from behind the arc.

Despite their shooting deficiencies, however, the two still can make an impact in the locker room for the Sky. Banham said she and Jefferson have been able to connect with the team because of their affable nature.

‘‘Honestly, it just kind of felt natural coming right in,’’ Jefferson said. ‘‘You have to really understand the entire offense, but I think we picked it up pretty fast.’’

Going from a title-contending team with the Sun to a rebuilding team with the Sky can be challenging, but the two said little has changed in terms of their leadership.

‘‘We always carry ourselves as vets,’’ Banham said. ‘‘Obviously, we have a younger group [with the Sky], so it’s a little bit more communication, a little bit more teaching. We’re putting our two cents in whenever we see fit, and they’re really responsive to it. They really respect what we have to say.’’

Cardoso’s foul trouble

The next step for rookie center Kamilla Cardoso is to learn to defend without fouling. Cardoso, the No. 3 overall pick in the draft in the spring, has had at least five fouls in three of the Sky’s four games since the Olympic break and entered the game Friday 10th in the league in fouls per game (3.1).

At 6-7, Cardoso can challenge many shots at the rim. Cutting down on the needless fouls will enable her to play more minutes. There aren’t many centers who are as fluid as she is on offense while also being a difference-maker on defense.

