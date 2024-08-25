Sky's Kamilla Cardoso playing block-solid defense

Near the end of the third quarter Sunday, Aces forward A’ja Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP, was trying to go coast-to-coast. Wilson looked to have a clear shot as she crossed halfcourt and tried to do a Eurostep around guard Michaela Onyenwere.

But center Kamilla Cardoso chased down Wilson, blocked her shot from behind and stared at the six-time All-Star with a smile on her face.

Cardoso was outstanding defensively against Las Vegas with a career-high five blocks in addition to eight points and 12 rebounds. With each game, she gets better cutting off angles and using her physical skills in the paint.

Wilson had 20 points but was only 8-for-28 from the field while being guarded primarily by Cardoso and All-Star forward Angel Reese, who had 11 points and 22 rebounds but shot only 4-for-16 from the field. The rookies are the centerpieces that Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca and coach Teresa Weatherspoon are going to build around.

“Them two together, they did amazing,” guard Chennedy Carter said after the Sky’s 77-75 loss. “Angel’s down there battling, just trying to get some foul calls. She had an incredible game, no matter if she finished at the rim. She’s doing the things that we need her to do in order for us to be successful.”

Weatherspoon is pleased with Cardoso’s confidence and that she’s starting to assert herself more offensively.

“Incredibly proud of her growth,” Weatherspoon said. “What she’s doing for us defensively, anchoring our defense and not allowing much in the paint . . . it’s been great to see. That’s just the level of confidence she’s gaining in herself.”

Onyenwere’s scoring

Onyenwere ran back on defense with her arms spread and her head looking up after seeing her first three-pointer go through the rim.

This season has been a struggle for On-yenwere, who hadn’t scored in double figures since July 13 before scoring 15 points on 6-for-13 shooting against the Aces.

“That was a sigh of relief,” Onyenwere said.

She’s trying to find her groove after being moved to the starting lineup after the Sky traded Marina Mabrey to the Sun.

“Just be really locked in on the scheme because you are the starting guard,” On-yenwere said of the adjustment. “A lot of the guards in this league are really good, and I’m having assignments that are tough. It’s definitely been a challenge, but I’m embracing it.”

With the move to the starting lineup, Onyenwere has the ball in her hands less.

“A lot of my actions come off kick-outs and people getting into the paint and spraying out to me,” Onyenwere said. “It’s on me to make the reads, read the defense and make open shots.”

The Sky will need her to continue to make open shots and space the floor. Weatherspoon said Onyenwere is the Sky’s most versatile offensive player because she can play multiple positions.

“She’s doing a heck of a job of helping us grow as a team,” Weatherspoon said. “It’s good to see her confidence continue to grow. When she knocked down that three-pointer, she looked up to the heavens like, ‘Yes, it finally went in,’ but that’s just the work she’s put in.”

