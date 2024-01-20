The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports Sports Saturday

Guard Skylar Diggins-Smith needs to be the Sky’s top target in free agency

What the Sky have on their side is an established connection between her and coach Teresa Weatherspoon, proximity to her hometown of South Bend, Indiana, and the ability to offer her a max contract.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Guard Skylar Diggins-Smith needs to be the Sky’s top target in free agency
merlin_101476745.jpg

Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Phoenix. Las Vegas won 93-76. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) ORG XMIT: NYOTK

Rick Scuteri, AP Photos

When it comes to the Sky’s approach to WNBA free agency, there are targets, then there’s the only one who matters.

Six-time All-Star guard Skylar Diggins-Smith is the latter, and there is a strong case to be made that supports the likelihood of her future being in Chicago.

Right off the bat, four teams can be eliminated from the Diggins-Smith sweepstakes: the Aces, Liberty, Mercury and Wings.

Diggins-Smith, who grew up in South Bend and played college ball at Notre Dame, is active on social media and has fully engaged with fans about her landing spot. When someone brought up the idea of signing with the Liberty, her response — asking whether she would be expected to come off the bench — points to why that wouldn’t be a fit.

The Liberty and Aces, who squared off in the Finals last season, have solidified backcourts that don’t need tweaking.

In 2020, Diggins-Smith was part of a sign-and-trade deal that sent her from the Wings to the Mercury, for whom she played three seasons before missing the 2023 season while on maternity leave. In an interview with Edition by Modern Luxury, Diggins-Smith spoke about her goals for her return to the court. She opened up about her past teams not fully supporting her decision to have children while playing.

‘‘I’ve definitely been working toward trying to have one of my most productive years next year because I think a lot of times — especially in sports — you’re not encouraged to have kids,’’ Diggins-Smith said. ‘‘And the teams that I played for in the past, when I got pregnant, didn’t like that. And so I’m looking forward to being somewhere where my family and I are supported and welcomed.’’

The Sky need to make strides to match the world-class player environments established by franchises such as the Aces, Liberty, Storm and Mercury, but supporting their players in motherhood is not one of the areas they have botched in recent years.

Three more teams can be ruled out based on their needs: the Sparks, Fever and Storm.

The Sparks are in the market for a reliable backup point guard, assuming they re-sign Jordin Canada. After signing Jewell Loyd to an extension, the Storm’s needs in the frontcourt are their priority. Meanwhile, the Fever own the first overall pick in the draft and are all but guaranteed to select Iowa star Caitlin Clark if she opts not to return to college for her COVID year.

Diggins-Smith also indicated a future with the Fever is unlikely, telling a fan, ‘‘They don’t think so,’’ in response to a post on X that said the Fever needed her.

This leaves five teams in real need of a point guard: the Sun, Dream, Lynx, Mystics and Sky.

Of the other four teams, the Dream pose the biggest threat to the Sky’s hopes of signing Diggins-Smith. They have one of the most dynamic wing combos in the league in Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, along with All-Star forward Cheyenne Parker. Adding Diggins-Smith could move them into title contention, and they would be able to offer her a max contract.

The Sky haven’t announced their plans for the development of the practice facility they’ve been touting since last season, but it’ll be a selling point they stress in free agency.

What the Sky have on their side is an established connection between coach Teresa Weatherspoon and Diggins-Smith, proximity to her hometown and the ability to offer her a max contract. Time will tell whether that’s enough.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
The Sky have some urgency to free agency
Justin Fields? Zach LaVine? Cody Bellinger? We’ve got the answers to all your 2024 questions
Sky’s 2024 season starts with three-game road trip
WNBA updates Commissioner’s Cup format
NBA took WNBA’s In-Season Tournament concept and made it better
Indiana Fever win WNBA draft lottery for 2nd straight season
The Latest
John Brebbia pitching against the Cubs on Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox agree to terms with reliever John Brebbia
Former Cardinal, Giant gets one-year deal
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox
Polling Place: How do voters feel about a potential new White Sox stadium in the South Loop?
Also, we asked about the Connor Bedard-less Blackhawks and the weekend’s NFL playoff matchups.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Kendall Graveman is congratulated by catcher Martin Maldonado after a 2021 postseason victory against the White Sox. (Getty Images)
White Sox
Veteran catcher Martin Maldonado ‘worth every penny’ to White Sox
“The most prepared catcher going into a season, into a game, that I have ever seen,” Kendall Graveman said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Comedian Ali Siddiq performs Jan. 26 at the Chicago Theatre.
Comedy
Stand-up comedy star Ali Siddiq learned his skills by cracking up fellow inmates
A prison sentence turned the former drug dealer into a master storyteller who now releases specials and packs theaters.
By Carl Kozlowski — For the Sun-Times
 
Don De Grazia stands by the Roscoe Village “rat hole” that birthed the official logo/mascot of his softball team.
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago ‘rat hole’ figure is the longtime mascot for local softball team
Team manager Don De Grazia dubbed the rodent “Li’l Stucky.”
By Mitch Dudek
 