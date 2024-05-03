The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 3, 2024
Rogers Park

Woman, 79, who died in Rogers Park fire identified

Officials responded about 8:45 p.m. to an apartment fire in the 6500 block of North Ashland Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman, 79, died in a residential fire Thursday, May 2, 2024, in the 6500 block of North Ashland Avenue.

Chicago Fire Department

A 79-year-old woman who died in a residential fire Thursday in Rogers Park has been identified.

Officials responded about 8:45 p.m. to an apartment fire in the 6500 block of North Ashland Avenue, where they found Bertha Torres in the basement of the building, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Torres was found in the basement of the building and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was pronounced dead at 10:06 p.m., officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials couldn’t immediately be contacted for more information.

