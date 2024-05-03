Woman, 79, who died in Rogers Park fire identified

A 79-year-old woman who died in a residential fire Thursday in Rogers Park has been identified.
Officials responded about 8:45 p.m. to an apartment fire in the 6500 block of North Ashland Avenue, where they found Bertha Torres in the basement of the building, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Torres was found in the basement of the building and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was pronounced dead at 10:06 p.m., officials said.
No other injuries were reported.
Fire officials couldn’t immediately be contacted for more information.
Estudiantes de CPS protestan contra la guerra de Gaza y marchan al campamento de la Universidad de Chicago
The Latest
On the locally made Apple TV+ series, skyscrapers can crumble, Lake Michigan can freeze and a power plant in Robbins can house an alternate reality machine.
One in five adolescents experiences a major depressive episode each year. Adults must understand how to get kids help, according to the CDC.
Bitter son has been insulting his mother for years and now seems determined to wreck her relationship.
Barbara Glusak, who was Washington Federal Bank for Savings’ chief financial officer, kept sounding the alarm about falsified loan records, court records show. But no one heeded the warning, allowing an embezzlement scheme at the bank to continue for six more years.
In fake cop case in Chicago, a convicted felon acts as his own lawyer and wins but faces more legal worries
Robert Ellis convinced a Cook County judge to drop charges from his 2018 arrest on the South Side. But he still faces prosecution in separate cases charging him with impersonating an officer. Here’s the latest on this wild tale.