Sure sign of Chicago spring: Buckingham Fountain turns on for the season
Tiago Uribe and Yolanda Salinas, who won an online contest to switch on the fountain, were among hundreds of people and performers who encircled the 97-year-old Buckingham Fountain as wind blew mist onto people’s faces.
Eight-year-old Tiago Uribe left his baseball game early for a much bigger task Saturday morning — turning a giant switch on the beloved Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park, marking the beginning of Chicago’s summery season and the Chicago Park District’s “Night Out in the Parks” series.
“He was excited,” said Yolanda Salinas, Uribe’s mom. “The first thing that he talked about when he woke up this morning was turning on the switch. He didn’t even want to go to his baseball game.”
They won an online drawing to flip the switch with the help of Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Park District General Supt. Rosa Escareño, who detailed “Night Out” plans bringing more than 600 cultural events to 235 parks over the next few months.
Silueta Azul, who only wanted to be identified by his wrestling moniker, wore a sparkling, electric blue “lucha libre” mask, which he said he wears when he performs at “Night Out in the Parks” programs.
Accompanied by his wife, Silueta Pink, they have been coming to see the Buckingham Fountain seasonal for the past six years. Much like “lucha libre,” seeing the fountain has become a family tradition, she said.
“For me, I love to see the water fountain lit up. It’s part of Chicago,” Silueta Pink said. “It’s like something beautiful you don’t see everywhere.”
Uribe and Salinas were among hundreds of people and performers who encircled the 97-year-old Buckingham Fountain as wind blew mist onto people’s faces.
The water is pumped by three, 2,300-volt original motors from 1926, park district engineer Eric Kelmar said.
Chicagoans and tourists can see the fountain flowing until mid-October, depending on the weather, officials said.
Back onstage, Uribe said his favorite part about summer was jumping into the pool. When later asked if he would jump into the fountain if given the chance, he said: “Maybe.”