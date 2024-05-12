Judge orders detention for man accused of raping disabled woman

A man accused of impregnating a disabled resident of a Marklund home has been ordered held in custody while his case is pending.

Kane County Judge Lark Cowart ruled Sunday that Isaiah S. Fields, 22, of the 5000 block of West Maple Avenue in Chicago, poses a danger to the public.

Fields faces charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery. He allegedly sexually assaulted a resident of the Marklund Hyde Center near Geneva in August and September 2023.

Marklund serves people with severe and profound intellectual, cognitive and physical disabilities.

Authorities said it was discovered in early April that the woman was pregnant, and she gave birth shortly thereafter.