The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Chicago News Metro/State

Judge orders detention for man accused of raping disabled woman

Isaiah S. Fields, 22, of the 5000 block of West Maple Avenue in Chicago, allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who lived at the Marklund Hyde Center near Geneva in 2023.

By  Daily Herald
   
SHARE Judge orders detention for man accused of raping disabled woman
imengine.public.prod.pdh.navigacloud.jpg

Marklund Hyde Center near Geneva.

Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

A man accused of impregnating a disabled resident of a Marklund home has been ordered held in custody while his case is pending.

Kane County Judge Lark Cowart ruled Sunday that Isaiah S. Fields, 22, of the 5000 block of West Maple Avenue in Chicago, poses a danger to the public.

Fields faces charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery. He allegedly sexually assaulted a resident of the Marklund Hyde Center near Geneva in August and September 2023.

Marklund serves people with severe and profound intellectual, cognitive and physical disabilities.

Authorities said it was discovered in early April that the woman was pregnant, and she gave birth shortly thereafter.

For more on this story visit dailyherald.com.

Next Up In News
Man wounded in Roseland shooting
Chicago Sun-Times, WBEZ awarded 21 top honors from Chicago Headline Club
More than 60 Illinois dogs are competing in New York's Westminster Dog Show
Man, 68, grazed by bullet near Humboldt Park home
Deaths of man, woman investigated as murder-suicide in Joliet
Sure sign of Chicago spring: Buckingham Fountain turns on for the season
The Latest
Guardians White Sox Baseball
White Sox
Two mistakes cost Michael Soroka as White Sox drop series finale
The White Sox are 9-7 in their last 16 games after 3-22 start.
By Kyle Williams
 
BEARS-051124-47.jpg
Bears
Analyzing the Bears’ biggest offseason moves
The Sun-Times’ Bears experts — Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash — break down the Bears’ dynamic offseason to this point:
By Patrick FinleyJason Lieser, and 1 more
 
Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Pitchers and catchers relationship takes shape amid White Sox win streak
“In that aspect, I’m happy with what our catchers are doing with our pitching staff and the job Drew Butera and [pitchers coach] Ethan Katz and [bullpen coach] Matt Wise are doing preparing for a game,” manager Pedro Grifol said.
By Kyle Williams
 
A general view of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in New York.
Bulls
NBA Mock Draft: Projecting the top picks in 2024
Joe Cowley’s first draft forecast looks at draft lottery winners and losers, and whom the Bulls should take at No. 11.
By Joe Cowley
 
Houston Astros v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Why Cubs pushed back Jameson Taillon's start to Tuesday, activated Kyle Hendricks Sunday
Taillon felt good throwing off the mound Saturday, but the Cubs decided to give him another couple days to recover from a back issue early last week.
By Maddie Lee
 