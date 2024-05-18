The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near 31st Street Beach: police

The 34-year-old victim died at the University of Chicago Medical Center Saturday evening, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near 31st Street Beach: police
A Chicago police vehicle.

A 34-year-old man has died after being recovered from Lake Michigan off 31st Street Beach on Saturday, authorities said.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

A 34-year-old man has died after rescue crews pulled him from Lake Michigan Saturday evening off 31st Street Beach on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

The police department’s Marine Unit responded to the beach at 6:11 p.m. and recovered the man, who was taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

He later died at the hospital, police said. His name has not been released.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

