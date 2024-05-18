Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near 31st Street Beach: police
The 34-year-old victim died at the University of Chicago Medical Center Saturday evening, police said.
A 34-year-old man has died after rescue crews pulled him from Lake Michigan Saturday evening off 31st Street Beach on the South Side, according to Chicago police.
The police department’s Marine Unit responded to the beach at 6:11 p.m. and recovered the man, who was taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
He later died at the hospital, police said. His name has not been released.
Further details weren’t immediately available.
Reckless homicide charges in crash that killed Glenbrook South High School senior just before graduation
The Latest
Reckless homicide charges in crash that killed Glenbrook South High School senior just before graduation
Taeyoung Kim, a 21-year-old Northbrook man, was traveling more than 120 mph when his Mustang slammed into another vehicle in Glenview, killing 17-year-old Marko Niketic, authorities said.
The endgame for them could be the 2027 draft, not the next two. The JuJu Watkins/MiLaysia Fulwiley/Madison Booker/Mikaylah Williams/Hannah Hidalgo generational, unicorn lottery that will change the trajectory of several WNBA franchises.
The legislation would ban prior authorization for inpatient mental health treatment and includes other provisions to close the treatment gap.
Brad Keller had a rough start, and Sox hitters struck out 16 times in the team’s second straight loss.
Not that the concert wasn’t entertaining — Megan’s confidence shone throughout. But the show was hampered by technical glitches and production that skewed more toward basics than arena spectacle.