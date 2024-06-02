The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 2, 2024
2 dead, including pedestrian, in Eisenhower crash on Near West Side

The westbound lanes of Interstate 290 were closed until about 7:45 a.m., police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A crash on the Near West Side left two people, including a pedestrian, dead and several injured early Sunday, police said.

About 3 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 290 near Damen Avenue, according to Illinois State Police. Two people were pronounced dead, and at least one of them was a pedestrian, police determined in the initial investigation.

Three people were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries. Their condition is unknown.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed until about 7:45 a.m., police said.

