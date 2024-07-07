Streets reopen after NASCAR's Chicago event wraps up

With the city’s second NASCAR event complete, regular traffic will once again be allowed through portions of the Loop, city officials said Sunday.

The northbound section of DuSable Lake Shore Drive is set to reopen Monday at 6 a.m., and the southbound section of the road is on track to reopen Tuesday at 11 p.m., officials with the Office of Emergency Management and Communications said.

Both lanes of Michigan Avenue between Roosevelt Road and Monroe Street are set to reopen by noon Monday, though the northbound lanes of Michigan Ave between Van Buren and Jackson will have one lane closed.

Officials said their priority is opening DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive, though all businesses and residences near the temporary track will remain accessible throughout the tear-down.

“Street closures will remain in place until the track wall, fence, and viewing structures are demobilized,” the release said, noting this was expected to be finished by the end of the day July 18.

Current information on street closures can be found here. A day-by-day breakdown of closures with maps can be found here.