The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Chicago NASCAR In Chicago News

Streets reopen after NASCAR's Chicago event wraps up

The northbound section of DuSable Lake Shore Drive is set to reopen Monday at 6 a.m., and the southbound section is on track to reopen Tuesday night, city officials say. The last of the road closures will be cleared July 18.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Streets reopen after NASCAR's Chicago event wraps up
Construction crew concrete barrier Balbo Drive NASCAR Chicago Street Race Grant Park

The northbound section of DuSable Lake Shore Drive is set to reopen Monday at 6 a.m.

Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

With the city’s second NASCAR event complete, regular traffic will once again be allowed through portions of the Loop, city officials said Sunday.

The northbound section of DuSable Lake Shore Drive is set to reopen Monday at 6 a.m., and the southbound section of the road is on track to reopen Tuesday at 11 p.m., officials with the Office of Emergency Management and Communications said.

Both lanes of Michigan Avenue between Roosevelt Road and Monroe Street are set to reopen by noon Monday, though the northbound lanes of Michigan Ave between Van Buren and Jackson will have one lane closed.

Officials said their priority is opening DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive, though all businesses and residences near the temporary track will remain accessible throughout the tear-down.

“Street closures will remain in place until the track wall, fence, and viewing structures are demobilized,” the release said, noting this was expected to be finished by the end of the day July 18.

Current information on street closures can be found here. A day-by-day breakdown of closures with maps can be found here.

Next Up In News
17 killed, 83 wounded in shootings during extended Fourth of July weekend in Chicago
Man shot, wounded in Washington Park
Rain showers didn't dampen fans' spirits at Sunday's NASCAR Street Race
Gazan boy injured in Israel-Hamas war arrives in Chicago for medical treatment
Man hurt in West Pullman shooting
NASCAR's Chicago race weekend is all wet again — but let's not give up on it yet
The Latest
Screenshot 2024-07-07 at 7.56.06 PM.png
News
Man hurt in West Pullman shooting
The man, 33, had gotten into a verbal altercation with a man in the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue about 6:27 p.m. when the other man shot at him with a handgun, hitting him in the arm, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A modest crowd of NASCAR Chicago Street Race ticket buyers gathers to hear Keith Urban on Sunday at Grant Park.
Music
Sparse crowds see the big acts at NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Turnout to see Keith Urban, Chainsmokers and others just a fraction of what Lollapalooza stars draw in Grant Park.
By Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times
 
NASCAR2-070724-49.jpg
NASCAR In Chicago
NASCAR's Chicago race weekend is all wet again — but let's not give up on it yet
We got soaked again on Sunday, but at least we made a little more sense of things.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Screenshot 2024-07-07 at 6.13.42 PM.png
Metro/State
Woman dead, man in custody in Naperville stabbing
Authorities said Naperville police were called to a home in the 2500 block of Saddlebrook Drive about 9:37 a.m. Saturday in response to reports of a person not breathing.
By Daily Herald
 
Joe BidenPresident Joe Biden, from right, takes a photo with Kahlia Brown, Miss Black Teen Pennsylvania, at a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pa., on Sunday, July 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) ORG XMIT: PAMC608
Columnists
What President Biden told Rep. Jan Schakowsky about his staying in the race
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi told the Sun-Times, ‘I look forward to talking to Democratic leaders and my colleagues upon my return to Washington this week so we can chart the course forward to defeat Donald Trump in November.’
By Lynn Sweet
 