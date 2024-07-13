The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Chicago News

City denies permit request for Chicago River swim benefiting ALS research

The city said the proposed route raised safety concerns and responded with an alternate route.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE City denies permit request for Chicago River swim benefiting ALS research
Boats and kayaks on the Chicago River. An “open swim” in the river is in the works for this fall.

An explosion of river traffic in recent summers is cause for safety concerns for swimmers planning a September charity event.

Mark Brown/Sun-Times

Plans for the first “open swim” in the Chicago River in nearly a century hit a snag after the city denied a permit request for the event.

The swim is planned by the group A Long Swim for Sept. 22 to benefit ALS research. The city denied the group’s permit request, saying the proposed route raises safety concerns for those involved and the general public.

“While the City of Chicago recognizes the positive nature of the ‘A Long Swim’ open water swimming event in the Chicago River, the proposed route and concentration of swimmers raised significant safety concerns for participants, first responders, and the general public,” the city said in a statement through spokesperson Erica Schroeder.

With an estimated 500 swimmers, the event is meant to honor the progress in reducing pollution in the river now that it’s at its cleanest levels on record and to provide funds to youth swimming programs, the event’s website says.

“As proud Chicagoans, we want to boldly showcase our city’s growth and change a few of its misperceptions,” the website reads.

The city proposed an alternate route for the swimmers to take, in accordance with the city ordinance relating to this type of permit. It’s unclear where the original swim was planned and where the alternate route would take place.

A representative from A Long Swim didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Next Up In News
Man pulled from Lake Michigan near 31st Street Beach dies
Activist groups sue city, alleging denial of march permits during DNC violates free speech
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, America’s diminutive and pioneering sex therapist, dies at 96
3 hurt, 2 critically, in East Garfield Park shootout
Woman fatally shot in West Garfield Park
Woman flooded with hateful messages after she expressed pro-Palestinian views, appeared in misleading video, suit claims
The Latest
police-tape-1.jpg
Kenwood
Man killed, boy critically hurt in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
The man was driving southbound near Kenwood when a tire blew out and he lost control of the car.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
crime-scene-tape.jpg
Crime
Woman fatally shot in West Garfield Park
The woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head when officers responded to a call of shots fired.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dream Sky Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Isabelle Harrison is establishing her role with Sky after injury
“Feeling everybody’s support with me in that aspect, I really appreciate that,” Harrison said. “I do believe I can contribute and be a help to the team just like everybody else.”
By Annie Costabile
 
GAZAPROTEST-101923-23.jpg
Israel-Hamas War
Woman flooded with hateful messages after she expressed pro-Palestinian views, appeared in misleading video, suit claims
In a lawsuit, Kinza Khan alleged she was “doxed” last November after she and some friends were filmed near where a man was taking down posters of Israeli hostages with the caption “Kidnapped by Hamas.” She said she was the victim of death threats and sexual harassment.
By Violet Miller
 
wotw07-14-24nightheronChicagoRiver.jpeg
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Chicago River night heron, Wisconsin grouse drumming up, odd Bourbonnais bee
A photo of a night heron on the Chicago River, a question on a bee in Bourbonnais and a note on grouse drumming in Wisconsin are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 