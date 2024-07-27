Italian flight team flies over Chicago after bowing out of Air and Water Show

The Italian Air Force painted the town red, white and green Saturday morning during a flyover over Navy Pier.

When the date of the Air and Water Show, which is typically held during the third week of August, was changed due to the Democratic National Convention being in town, the flight team had to drop out, according to Ron Onesti, president of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans, which coordinated the team’s appearance on Saturday morning.

Saturday’s flyover is part of the 2024 North America Tour of the National Aerobatic Team, according to the Instituto Italiano di Cultura di Chicago. Ten pilots from the team are performing until the end of August in various cities across Canada and the United States.

“Their tour was already planned,” Onesti said. “Because of our relationship with them in Chicago, we planned a flyover.”

The team was already in the area this weekend for the air show in Milwaukee, and Onesti coordinated a flyover at Navy Pier.

The last time the flight team was in town was in 1992 for the 500th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ arrival in America, and Onesti has been trying to coordinate another flyover for years.

“It’s been a long time coming,” he said. “Going to the embassy, going to Rome, it’s a personal victory for me.”

After the flyover, the team made its way to Milwaukee for the air show the rest of the weekend.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications sent an alert through NotifyChicago signifying the reason for the jets’ presence in the city.

The Air Force members will be back in town Monday for several events including a flag-raising ceremony and heroes’ welcome parade.