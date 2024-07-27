The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Chicago News

Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan

The man was found unresponsive in the water then taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

Sun-Times file

A man has died after he was found unresponsive in Lake Michigan early Saturday morning, police said.

The man, 36, was found near 31st Street Harbor around 4:30 a.m., according to Chicago police. Divers pulled him from the lake, and he was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Details surrounding the incident are unclear, and the situation is under investigation.

