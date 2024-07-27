Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan
The man was found unresponsive in the water then taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
A man has died after he was found unresponsive in Lake Michigan early Saturday morning, police said.
The man, 36, was found near 31st Street Harbor around 4:30 a.m., according to Chicago police. Divers pulled him from the lake, and he was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
Details surrounding the incident are unclear, and the situation is under investigation.
overcoming rocky start to Paris 2024 Olympics
