The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Chicago News

Organizers of Chicago River open swim event appeal city's permit denial

The Chicago River Swim is planned for September with hopes of benefitting ALS research and paying for swimming lessons for kids in Chicago.

By  Mary Norkol
   
Kayakers manuever to avoid Chicago River tour boats. An explosion of river traffic in recent summers is causing safety concerns. | Mark Brown/Sun-Times

Kayakers manuever to avoid Chicago River tour boats. An explosion of river traffic in recent summers is causing safety concerns.

Sun-Times file

Share

Swimmers hoping to brave the Chicago River in its first open swim event in more than a century may still have a chance to take a dip.

The organizers of the event, which benefits ALS research and swimming lessons for Chicago kids, filed an appeal on July 17 with the city after its permit application was denied by the Department of Transportation for safety concerns.

The transportation department offered an alternate route from Ohio Street Beach to Oak Street, but organizers with A Long Swim are hoping their original plan can come to fruition. Their desired route is in the Main Stem of the Chicago River, essentially along the Riverwalk from Wabash to Lake Street.

“While the City of Chicago recognizes the positive nature of the ‘A Long Swim’ open water swimming event in the Chicago River, the proposed route and concentration of swimmers raised significant safety concerns for participants, first responders, and the general public,” the city said in a statement earlier this month through transportation department spokesperson Erica Schroeder.

A Long Swim “meticulously benchmarked its safety statistics” and compared them to other open swim events around the world, before deciding to file the appeal, according to spokesperson Beth Heller.

The event is meant to not only benefit its causes, but mark a significant shift in the overall health of the river. Water quality, pollution and wildlife have improved thanks to conservation efforts and city planning, Heller said.

Swimmers who are concerned about the event being canceled or not happening as expected have the option to defer their registration until next year or drop out altogether. Their registration fees won’t be refunded and will go toward ALS research and swimming lessons.

“During the application process, it was made clear that the event could be canceled for various reasons and swimmers would not be refunded — applicants accepted this risk,” Heller said in an email.

More than 1,200 people applied and 500 were accepted for the swim. Of those 500, fewer than a dozen chose to withdraw or defer, Heller said, opening up room for swimmers on the wait list.

The appeal process is ongoing, and an official decision hasn’t been made yet. Alternate routes and dates will likely be discussed with the city throughout the appeal process, but the goal is to swim in the river on the proposed date Sept. 22.

“All of us who train, swim and compete in Lake Michigan are grateful for such a tremendous resource,” Heller wrote in an email. “Ironically, we are often reminded of a time when even the Lake was unswimmable because of fouled water. Happily, those days are long gone, as are the days when the Chicago River was unswimmable. No alternative is out of the question, but our goal is to host a safe Chicago River Swim in the Chicago River.”

Schroeder didn’t respond to questions about the appeal and more recent developments after the city’s denial.

Share
Next Up In News
Italian flight team flies over Chicago after bowing out of Air and Water Show
Man killed, another in fair condition after shooting in West Garfield Park
1 dead, 4 critical after crash in West Garfield Park
Pedestrian struck and killed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Hyde Park
Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan
Boy, 14, wounded in Woodlawn shooting
The Latest
Caleb Williams
Bears
Bears will wait until Tuesday to name starters for first preseason game
Fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see when quarterback Caleb Williams makes his NFL debut.
By Patrick Finley
 
city-hall-chicago1.jpg
Editorials
Hello? It shouldn't take a reporter's phone calls to get people to pay their overdue city bills
Two alderpersons have paid overdue water bills only after Sun-Times reporters asked about them. It’s the second time in recent months that people paid overdue city bills after getting calls from reporters.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Paris Olympics College Sports
Sports
Best Summer Olympics sport? Here's how you voted
Also: Which men’s basketball team did voters say would win head-to-head, the 1992 “Dream Team” or this year’s LeBron James-led squad?
By Steve Greenberg
 
crime-scene-tape.jpg
Crime
Man killed, another in fair condition after shooting in West Garfield Park
The two were in an argument when someone approached them, pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
chicago-police-suv.jpg
Crime
1 dead, 4 critical after crash in West Garfield Park
The cars hit the pillars from the elevated tracks over Lake Street after colliding, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 