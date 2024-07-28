2 women killed, 1 critically wounded in East Garfield Park hit-and-run

Two women were killed and another critically wounded in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday in East Garfield Park.

About 4:30 a.m., a White Dodge SUV traveling at a high rate of speed ignored a stop sign in the 200 block of North Kedzie Avenue and struck a green Buick sedan traveling through the intersection, Chicago police said.

Two of the Buick’s occupants — a 34-year-old woman and a 47-year-old woman — were pronounced dead, police said.

A 32-year-old woman was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The Dodge SUV continued driving north on Kedzie.

The Major Accident Unit is investigating. There is no one in custody.