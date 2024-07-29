The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 29, 2024
Chicago News Metro/State

Family of man who died after boat capsized on Lake Michigan seek answers

Lorenzo Tobin spent nearly every weekend working on boats at the lake despite living miles away from the shore in suburban Country Club Hills, his brother said. He was also a strong swimmer. His body was found Sunday in the lake.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
File (5).jpg

Lorenzo Tobin

Provided

Share

Lorenzo Tobin and his brother talked about one day buying a boat and sailing it on Lake Michigan.

Lorenzo Tobin spent nearly every weekend working on boats at the lake despite living miles away from the shore in south suburban Country Club Hills, his brother, Steven Tobin, said. He was also a strong swimmer.

That’s why the family was shocked when Lorenzo Tobin went missing when the boat he was on capsized on the lake Friday. Lorenzo Tobin, 40, was found dead in the water days later, and now his family wants answers.

“We’re trying to get a better understanding of what happened on that boat,” Steven Tobin said, adding that the family has been taking the last few days “one step at a time.”

Lorenzo Tobin was on a pleasure boat about 7:30 p.m. Friday near 31st Street Harbor when the vessel capsized, throwing him and 15 others into the lake, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Fifteen people were rescued and three of them required hospitalization.

Related

Lorenzo Tobin didn’t resurface after going into the water. Crews searched for hours but couldn’t locate him that day and shifted to a recovery effort.

Lorenzo Tobin’s body was found and pulled from the lake Sunday afternoon near the 3100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive after his family spotted a body floating in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause and manner of his death were pending an autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Steven Tobin, 39, said his brother had been hired to help out for a birthday party with more than a dozen people on the boat. Other than the captain, Lorenzo Tobin didn’t know anyone on board.

After speaking with investigators and people who were on the boat, Steven Tobin said it appeared the boat started having trouble because there were too many people on one side of the boat. But he stressed that investigators needed to determine exactly what happened, including whether there was a problem with the boat.

Steven Tobin said other boaters told him his brother was handing out life jackets and trying to save people as the incident unfolded. That he would think of others in a crisis speaks of his character, Steven Tobin said.

“He would help you do anything, no matter the situation that you are in,” Steven Tobin said. “Even if you’re on the side of the road trying to fix a tire he’d get out and help you.”

Lorenzo Tobin was devoted to family and leaves behind his wife, a teenage son and an adult stepdaughter, Steven said. Though he adored boating, he also loved playing basketball and classic cars.

“He was someone who if you encountered them you would want to meet again,” Steven Tobin said.

Share
Next Up In News
Country Club Hills man identified as boater who went missing, died in Lake Michigan after boat capsized
Donald Trump to attend national Black journalists convention in Chicago on Wednesday
Man injured in South Shore shooting
Trump's 'won't have to vote' remarks undermine our elections
Man wounded in South Shore shooting
Northern lights could again be visible in Chicago in wake of solar storms
The Latest
Screenshot 2024-07-29 at 8.34.57 PM.png
South Shore
Man wounded in South Shore shooting
The man, 20, was sitting in a vehicle in the 7100 block of South Cornell Avenue about 6:24 p.m. Monday when a person approached and shot at him, police said. He was hospitalized in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Hyde Park residents Meghan Hassett and her husband Max Smith captured the northern lights from Promontory Point Friday, May 10, 2024.
Weather
Northern lights could again be visible in Chicago in wake of solar storms
Chicagoans are most likely to have a chance to see the lights between 11 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday, though odds are better before midnight when the moon still hasn’t risen.
By Violet Miller
 
WEATHER-071724-7.jpg
Weather
'Ring of fire' conditions expected as heat, humidity create weather like 'air you can wear'
Forecasters say hot weather, combined with humid conditions, could set off severe storms with strong winds, as happened earlier this month. Experts urge the public to keep up to date on the latest weather.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Steve McMichael lies in a hospital bed with his wife, Misty, at his side.
Bears
Hall of Fame honor is huge for ailing Steve McMichael, but he didn't get there alone
On Saturday, ‘‘Mongo’’ will join other immortals in the Hall — and tireless wife Misty might be the person most responsible.
By Rick Telander
 
Chris Getz
White Sox
GM Getz "understands the speculation" surrounding White Sox manager Pedro Grifol
A.J. Pierzynski says he’d “love to interview” for job but hasn’t talked to anyone from White Sox
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 