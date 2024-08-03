The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 3, 2024
Chicago News West Loop

Body pulled from Chicago River near West Loop

Autopsy results are pending, and police are conducting a death investigation.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
crime-scene-tape.jpg

Police tape

Brian Jackson~Sun-Times

A man’s body was pulled from the Chicago River near the West Loop neighborhood Saturday morning, police said.

The unidentified man was recovered from the river and pronounced dead on the scene around 8 a.m. in the 400 block of West Adams Street, according to Chicago police.

Autopsy results and identification are pending from the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation.

The Latest
This undated photo provided by the family's lawyers in July 2024 shows Sonya Massey of Springfield, Ill. Prosecutors have charged Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson with murdering Massey while responding to an emergency call at her home on July 6, 2024, saying in court records that he shot her in the face during a tense moment over a pot of water in her home. (Courtesy Ben Crump Law via AP)
Editorials
'Sorry' is no substitute for accountability in Sonya Massey's killing
The apology from Sheriff Jack Campbell was made at a Springfield church. Massey’s family now deserves to know why the background of the deputy charged with murdering her didn’t stop him from being hired.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Devin Hester returns a punt for a touchdown against the 49ers in 2013.
Bears
Which ex-Bear and 2024 Hall of Famer was the best player? And which Bear should be the next to get in?
In this week’s “Polling Place,” we asked about Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers — and some other Monsters of the Midway.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Steven Tyler Aerosmith
Music
Aerosmith retires from touring, citing permanent damage to Steven Tyler's voice last year
The iconic band behind hits like “Love in an Elevator” and “Livin’ on the Edge” was scheduled to play Chicago’s United Center on Jan. 19, 2025.
By AP
 
fotw07-31-24SondraSaganashkee.jpg
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Classic suburban fishing scene, artful bullfrog, piping plovers' pull
A classic fishing scene at Saganashkee Slough, an example of the pull of the piping plovers at Montrose and an artful bullfrog photo are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: After I refuse to take in her huge dog, sister gives me the silent treatment
She seems to think the pooch belongs with couple that has decided not have any more pets.
By Abigail Van Buren
 