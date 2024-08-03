Body pulled from Chicago River near West Loop
Autopsy results are pending, and police are conducting a death investigation.
A man’s body was pulled from the Chicago River near the West Loop neighborhood Saturday morning, police said.
The unidentified man was recovered from the river and pronounced dead on the scene around 8 a.m. in the 400 block of West Adams Street, according to Chicago police.
Autopsy results and identification are pending from the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Detectives are conducting a death investigation.
