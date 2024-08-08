Woman fatally crushed by machinery at O'Hare International Airport, reports say

A woman is dead after she was crushed in machinery at O’Hare International Airport, multiple reports say.

Chicago police confirmed she was found unresponsive at 2:27a.m. at the airport and was dead on the scene.

The woman was caught in machinery in a Terminal 5 baggage handling area the public cannot access, the Chicago Fire Department told WGN.

The woman hasn’t been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, but she was in her forties, according to ABC7.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.