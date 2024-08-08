Woman fatally crushed by machinery at O'Hare International Airport, reports say
The woman hasn’t been identified, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
A woman is dead after she was crushed in machinery at O’Hare International Airport, multiple reports say.
Chicago police confirmed she was found unresponsive at 2:27a.m. at the airport and was dead on the scene.
The woman was caught in machinery in a Terminal 5 baggage handling area the public cannot access, the Chicago Fire Department told WGN.
The woman hasn’t been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, but she was in her forties, according to ABC7.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Latest
The first-ever Evanston Folk Festival takes place at the lakefront at Dawes Park on Sept. 7 & 8.
A new home for the Greyhound bus station, due to be booted from the West Loop, should have been found by now. That it hasn’t is a slap in the face to bus travelers, and a mark against Chicago’s reputation as a transportation hub.
The CTA is more accessible than systems in some big cities but hasn’t added an elevator in five years, and the estimated price tag for its plan has more than doubled to $4.9 billion.
Blake Lively carries the story nicely, but overlong domestic violence drama misses its opportunity to be meaningful.
Marriage of nearly 30 years is fine otherwise, but the constant exposure to his idiosyncrasies is driving wife out of her gourd.