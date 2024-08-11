Annual picnic gives Washington Heights a chance to revive neighborly ties

Ken Lewis grew up right on 90th and Elizabeth, right next to Brainerd Park, where dozens of families and residents gathered Sunday for homr-cooked food and treats from local businesses, all raising money that goes back to the Washington Heights neighborhood and its organizations.

Lewis, a program director for outreach and violence reduction with the group Youth Against Violence — the event’s current sponsor—has helped set up the yearly event since it was just a softball match with 20 people. Now, the event spans three days, with a white party Friday night, a softball match Saturday and finally, Sunday’s Brainerd Park Back-to-School Stop the Violence Picnic.

The 28-year tradition is a highlight of the year for many in the neighborhood, some former residents even fly in to celebrate. Lewis thinks of it as a “reunion,” and that’s clear in the way neighbors excitedly greet each other, sharing food and stories under shaded tents.

Lewis’ wife, Victoria, walked around the field, and neighbors stopped for a friendly hello and a hug.

The park typically sits empty. But on Sunday, kids were running around the basketball court and playgrounds. Lewis said he wanted the event to feel like the cherished block parties of his childhood.

“A lot of them never get a chance to communicate with each other. This is the one day and one opportunity that they have to do that, because there is no violence,” he said. “Growing up, that’s what I experienced. So I think our kids and our young adults need to be able to experience that, where they don’t have to look over their shoulder, where they can have a good time.”

Some organizers handed out T-shirts as others caught up with old friends. Local bakeries sold sweet treats, and residents cooked chicken, fish and hot dogs.

Sam Bland was frying up fish for his family. Bland has lived in the area his entire life — except during a stint playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He makes a point to attend every year. He was one of the first attendees, having played softball with Lewis all those years ago.

“We come together every year around this time. We just get together, reminisce, catch up on old times,” Bland said. “It’s always a great time when we get together.”

Youth Against Violence has organized the event since 2022, when it returned after a two-year COVID hiatus. Lewis, who has worked for the organization since 2021, emphasized the organization’s continued efforts to support the community.

The organization also works to clean up vacant lots in the area, Lewis said.

“When the community looks better, people seem to behave better. People feel better about the community,” he added.

Youth Against Violence has a booth set up at the event, where interested young people can learn more, and typically receive a lot of calls afterward from people looking for support or to get involved. They also offer backpacks to students, hoping to encourage them as the school year approaches and offer resources to those in need.

Mark Lester, a Youth Against Violence board member and lifelong resident of the neighborhood, said it’s just as important to focus on the 364 days of the year when the park isn’t full. To him, the event is about restoring a sense of neighborly hospitality, one that can extend far beyond the first weekend of August.

“I can walk around each one of these blocks, from Vincennes to Ashland, and I can name somebody I know on every block,” Lester said. “I would imagine that none of these kids have had that opportunity. They barely know the people on their own block. And so, how do you re-create that? The only way you do that is you’ve got to bring people out.”

