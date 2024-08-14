2 officers among 4 hospitalized after squad car, sedan collide in Woodlawn

Four people were hospitalized, including two Chicago police officers, early Wednesday after a sedan and marked squad car collided in Woodlawn

About 12:55 a.m., the marked squad car was traveling north on Cottage Grove Avenue with its emergency equipment engaged when it collided with a Ford sedan in the intersection at Marquette Road, Chicago police said.

Two officers were taken to area hospitals in fair condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driving the Ford was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and a female passenger was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. Both were listed in good condition.

Officials say the driver of the Ford was a ride-share driver.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating the incident.