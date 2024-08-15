Fire near SoHo House in Fulton Market accidental, hotel guests evacuated for most of the day

A fire that left hotel guests at the prominent SoHo House in Fulton Market without access for much of the day was ruled accidental.

The fire began about 6 a.m. Wednesday and prompted a hazmat response. The blaze happened in a ComEd electrical vault outside the hotel at 113 N. Green St., according to the Chicago Fire Department and a hotel spokesperson.

The fire was accidental, and ComEd is investigating the cause further, fire department spokesperson Larry Langford said. Most affected buildings chose to use power from a generator, but one decided to wait until the repairs were finished, according to ComEd spokesperson John Shoen.

“Right now we’re mostly focused on getting folks restored, getting people back up on power versus the generator,” Shoen said.

It’s unclear how long the repairs will take, Shoen said.

SoHo House staff went door-to-door after the fire was reported to get everyone out of the building, which sustained minor water damage. By the afternoon, guests were back in the hotel and it was “business as usual” for the rest of the day, the spokesperson said.

No one was injured. A CTA bus was available for guests and employees to use for shelter.