The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Chicago News

Fire near SoHo House in Fulton Market accidental, hotel guests evacuated for most of the day

The Chicago Fire Department said it was an accidental fire but ComEd is investigating further.

By  Mary Norkol
   
A Chicago Fire Department truck

SoHo House was temporarily evacuated Wednesday after a fire in a ComEd electrical vault outside the building.

Sun-Times file

Share

A fire that left hotel guests at the prominent SoHo House in Fulton Market without access for much of the day was ruled accidental.

The fire began about 6 a.m. Wednesday and prompted a hazmat response. The blaze happened in a ComEd electrical vault outside the hotel at 113 N. Green St., according to the Chicago Fire Department and a hotel spokesperson.

The fire was accidental, and ComEd is investigating the cause further, fire department spokesperson Larry Langford said. Most affected buildings chose to use power from a generator, but one decided to wait until the repairs were finished, according to ComEd spokesperson John Shoen.

“Right now we’re mostly focused on getting folks restored, getting people back up on power versus the generator,” Shoen said.

It’s unclear how long the repairs will take, Shoen said.

SoHo House staff went door-to-door after the fire was reported to get everyone out of the building, which sustained minor water damage. By the afternoon, guests were back in the hotel and it was “business as usual” for the rest of the day, the spokesperson said.

No one was injured. A CTA bus was available for guests and employees to use for shelter.

Share
Next Up In News
Watch party for Kamala Harris' Democratic convention acceptance speech planned for Soldier Field
Get ready for DNC traffic: How to get around Chicago during the Democratic convention
Pangolin pup born at Brookfield Zoo Chicago
Biden administration says Medicare negotiated price discounts on 10 prescription drugs
Man fatally stabbed in South Shore
'Midwest nice' cartoonist for The New Yorker is ready for Chicago and the DNC
The Latest
Dr. Marc Rauschmann Kopie.jpg
Columnists
Summer's not over (yet); a conversation with Germany's 'Dr. Beer'
The Democratic National Convention is bearing down on us, and after that, it’ll be Thanksgiving before you know it.
By Neil Steinberg
 
DSC_8210-Pangoloin Pup.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Pangolin pup born at Brookfield Zoo Chicago
The pangolin is one of the most trafficked mammals in the world, but the creature is likely best known for potentially passing COVID-19 on to humans, triggering the yearslong global pandemic.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Bottles of Farxiga, Xarelto, Entresto, and Eliquis are grouped together on a counter inside the New City Halsted Pharmacy.
Health
Biden administration says Medicare negotiated price discounts on 10 prescription drugs
The discounts will range from 38% to 79% when the negotiated prices take effect in 2026.
By Ken Alltucker | USA Today
 
Actor Matthew Perry, shown in 2015.
Entertainment and Culture
In Matthew Perry's overdose death, 5 are arrested, including 2 doctors
U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada says the doctors supplied Perry with a large amount of ketamine and even wondered in a text message how much the former “Friends” star would be willing to pay. “These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry’s addiction issues to enrich themselves,” Estrada said Thursday.
By Michael Balsamo | AP  and Andrew Dalton | AP
 
police.jpeg
Crime
Man fatally stabbed in South Shore
The man was attacked in a home in the 7800 block of South East End Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 