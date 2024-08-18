Man, 67, killed in West Ridge hit-and-run

A driver fatally struck a 67-year-old man walking in the street late Saturday in West Ridge and fled the scene, officials said.

About 11:30 p.m., a male driving a black pickup truck in the 1900 block of West Howard Street struck James Reedtillman, 67, while he was walking in the street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Reedtillman was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene, police said.

The Major Accident Unit is investigating.