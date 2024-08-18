Man, 67, killed in West Ridge hit-and-run
A male driving in the 1900 block of West Howard Street fatally struck a 67-year-old man walking in the street late Saturday.
A driver fatally struck a 67-year-old man walking in the street late Saturday in West Ridge and fled the scene, officials said.
About 11:30 p.m., a male driving a black pickup truck in the 1900 block of West Howard Street struck James Reedtillman, 67, while he was walking in the street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Reedtillman was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene, police said.
The Major Accident Unit is investigating.
Cook County corrections deputy facing smuggling charges after police find 'drug-soaked paper' in her home
The Latest
Bet on it: Peoria natives, sports-betting partners get boost after taking in gambling ceremony
President Joe Biden became a target of satirical, manipulated videos before he dropped his reelection bid. And a deepfake photo after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump was altered to make it appear Secret Service agents smiled as they encircled him — apparently an effort to make the shooting appear to be a hoax.
The Amigos Unidos FC, or United Friends, program mostly drew children who are from Colombia and Venezuela. Two friends at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign started it, aiming to reach migrant kids who love soccer.
Knowledgeable about addiction, aunt wants to help but is having trouble reaching him.