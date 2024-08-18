Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Chicago

Man, 67, killed in West Ridge hit-and-run

A male driving in the 1900 block of West Howard Street fatally struck a 67-year-old man walking in the street late Saturday.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Police cars with flashing lights at night.

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Aug. 18, 2024, in West Ridge.

Adobe Stock Photo

Share

A driver fatally struck a 67-year-old man walking in the street late Saturday in West Ridge and fled the scene, officials said.

About 11:30 p.m., a male driving a black pickup truck in the 1900 block of West Howard Street struck James Reedtillman, 67, while he was walking in the street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Reedtillman was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene, police said.

The Major Accident Unit is investigating.

Share
Next Up In News
1 killed after police hear shots, open fire in Pilsen: CPD
As DNC hits Chicago, Microsoft warns of deepfake artificial-intelligence attacks
For migrant kids in Chicago, a free soccer program offered a little summer fun
Teen killed, another injured in West Englewood shooting
Cook County corrections deputy facing smuggling charges after police find 'drug-soaked paper' in her home
Man found dead in vehicle in Buffalo Grove parking lot
The Latest
Screen Shot 2024-08-14 at 9.25.14 PM.png
Sports
One Hall of an event for Ryan Jeffrey and Peter Ray
Bet on it: Peoria natives, sports-betting partners get boost after taking in gambling ceremony
By Rob Miech
 
FakeTrump.jpg
The Watchdogs
As DNC hits Chicago, Microsoft warns of deepfake artificial-intelligence attacks
President Joe Biden became a target of satirical, manipulated videos before he dropped his reelection bid. And a deepfake photo after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump was altered to make it appear Secret Service agents smiled as they encircled him — apparently an effort to make the shooting appear to be a hoax.
By Tom Schuba  and Frank Main
 
soccer youth migrant
Immigration
For migrant kids in Chicago, a free soccer program offered a little summer fun
The Amigos Unidos FC, or United Friends, program mostly drew children who are from Colombia and Venezuela. Two friends at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign started it, aiming to reach migrant kids who love soccer.
By Adriana Cardona-Maguigad
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-532.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My nephew, once a close confidant, is hooked on meth and avoiding me
Knowledgeable about addiction, aunt wants to help but is having trouble reaching him.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, August 18, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 