A note to our home-delivery subscribers and others who get the print edition

Editor’s note: For those who read the print editions of the Chicago Sun-Times, some Saturday papers had pages with incomplete stories. We apologize for that and are reprinting those stories in full in Sunday’s paper. Those stories also can be read in full in our e-paper.
The Latest
A man, 21, was driving at a “high rate of speed” in the northbound lanes of the 7600 block of West Touhy Avenue while being chased by a police helicopter in a stolen vehicle, police said.
Officers were responding to a report from gunshot detection technology when another call of a person shot came in for the 7900 block of South Phillips Avenue about 11:10 p.m., police said.
Pro football will dominate in December and into the playoffs. But the college game will feature exotic matchups and funky-fresh rivalries.
GM Jeff Pagliocca has a wealth of draft picks over the next two seasons in charting the team’s course.
A fawn with “the zoomies” in a cemetery, an artful photo of a hummingbird and the moon, and a note on camouflage wipes are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.