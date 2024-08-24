Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Chicago

A note to our home-delivery subscribers and others who get the print edition

Some Saturday papers had pages with incomplete stories.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Chicago Sun-Times page 1 Aug. 24, 2024

Editor’s note: For those who read the print editions of the Chicago Sun-Times, some Saturday papers had pages with incomplete stories. We apologize for that and are reprinting those stories in full in Sunday’s paper. Those stories also can be read in full in our e-paper.

Edison Park
Man critically injured after crashing stolen vehicle during pursuit in Edison Park
A man, 21, was driving at a “high rate of speed” in the northbound lanes of the 7600 block of West Touhy Avenue while being chased by a police helicopter in a stolen vehicle, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
South Chicago
Man found shot in South Chicago dies
Officers were responding to a report from gunshot detection technology when another call of a person shot came in for the 7900 block of South Phillips Avenue about 11:10 p.m., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Casinos and Gambling
With college football sizzling, fall is no longer focused on professionals
Pro football will dominate in December and into the playoffs. But the college game will feature exotic matchups and funky-fresh rivalries.
By Rob Miech
 
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Which road will Sky take to climb WNBA standings?
GM Jeff Pagliocca has a wealth of draft picks over the next two seasons in charting the team’s course.
By Annie Costabile
 
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Fawn with 'zoomies,' artful hummingbird photo & camo wipes
A fawn with “the zoomies” in a cemetery, an artful photo of a hummingbird and the moon, and a note on camouflage wipes are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 